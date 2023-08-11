Shanna Moakler Reveals Her Dad Has Died 7 Months After Losing Her Mom: 'My World Will Never Be the Same'

The former pageant queen said 'the only solace' she has regarding her father John's death 'is knowing he is with my beautiful mother,' whose death was confirmed in January

Published on August 11, 2023 07:58PM EDT
Photo:

Shanna Moakler/instagram

Shanna Moakler is grieving the loss of her father, John W. Moakler III.

In a touching tribute posted to Instagram on Friday, the 48-year-old former pageant queen revealed that her father had died. A cause of death was not provided.

“It's with great sadness to share the passing of my dad, the only solace is knowing he is with my beautiful mother,” she captioned the post, which featured a carousel of photos of the father-daughter duo’s favorite moments over the years.

“I am so thankful I got to have as many years with my parents as I did, and to have the time I had these last weeks with him," she continued.

Shanna added, “My father was an amazing husband, doctor and father he was more than anyone could ask for. I will hold tight to the incredible life both my parents provided for me and the love and strength they instilled in me. The unwavering support at times when I didn't deserve it. I love you dad and my world will never be the same without you in it."

She concluded the tribute by thanking her supporters for reaching out and sending messages of support. 

The news of her father’s death comes seven months after the model announced her mother, Gail Moakler, had died. She was 77.

Shanna Moakler Confirms Death of 'Beautiful and Kind and Loving' Mother Gail
Shanna Moakler and Her Mother Gail. Courtesy of Shanna Moakler

"I am so thankful for all the friends and family that have reached out and sent their condolences,” Shanna shared in a statement with PEOPLE at the time. "My mother was a beautiful and kind and loving woman and she was everything that I hope to be."

"As a mother she was loving, kind and supportive," she continued. "More than anything, she was my best friend and I will miss her every day of my life. I understand that this is a part of life and something that we all can actually support one another with, which is the loss of someone we love."

Prior to John's death, he had faced some health challenges. In April 2021, a source told PEOPLE that John "had a stroke" and was "in the hospital in intensive care."

"He has COVID on top of that, and doctors have told them he will never walk again," the source said, adding that Shanna was "distraught."

In June, the television personality honored her father in a moving Father's Day tribute shared to Instagram. Alongside a black-and-white photo of the two seemingly dancing on her wedding night, Shanna called herself “lucky” to be his daughter and counted down the days till their reunion. 

“I love you @drjohnmoakler you are the most amazing man and father, I wish so badly I could be by your side,” she gushed in the caption. “Couple more weeks... how lucky I am to have you as a dad... 🦷⚓️❤️.”

