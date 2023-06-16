Shania Twain Needed a 'Sexy Man with a Southern Accent' on Her New Song — and Called Billy Ray Cyrus!

In a new video, the pair chat over the phone as she reveals the new extended version of her latest album, 'Queen of Me,' featuring the collab

By
Published on June 16, 2023 04:25PM EDT
Billy Ray Cyrus, Shania Twain. Photo:

Shania Twain/Twitter (2)

It appears as if Shania Twain found just what she was looking for in a collaborator in Billy Ray Cyrus!

The country star, 57, shared a wholesome promotional video to Twitter on Friday, featuring her on the phone with Cyrus, 61, as they count down to the news of her latest album's new deluxe version, Queen Of Me: Royal Edition (Extended).

The longer version of her Feburary LP features "a couple of tracks that some of you may be familiar with," she shared: "Done & Dusted" and "On Three" featuring Cyrus.

"I’d already written 'On Three' and was in the studio recording it, I could just hear a sexy man with a southern accent counting the song in and the first person that came to mind was @billyraycyrus," she told her fans.

Twain added, "I called him up and literally had him record it down the phone."

The pair haven't shared any space on a song before "On Three," but did join forces in 2020 on the Kelly Clarkson Show as they urged viewers to help with those impacted by tornadoes and floods in Nashville.

Several years before that, during an after party for the 34th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in 1999, Cyrus and Twain did pose for photos together. So, their friendship dates back decades.

Twain is currently touring North America on her Queen of Me Tour, in promotion of her sixth studio album of the same name, which debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 albums chart earlier this year.

Two months after its release, Twain shared the album's Royal Edition, meaning her upcoming extend version of the project will mark her third iteration of the project. Queen Of Me: Royal Edition (Extended) is set to drop on June 23.

Shania Twain and Billy Ray Cyrus at the 34th Annual ACM Awards.

 SGranitz/WireImage

Last month, the musician shared a backstage video from a recent concert in Lincoln, Nebraska, where she gave a sneak peek at how she gets her outfits together for each show. At the time, she even revealed that she creates new outfits for each show using outfits she’s previously worn. 

“Wanted to give you all a sneak peek at what happens before each show backstage!” the “You’re Still the One” singer wrote alongside a try-on clip. “Some of you have already noticed, but I’m creating new looks for every night using outfits I’ve previously worn 💖”

She added, ”Some of these items have been over 10 years old!!”

