Shania Twain Reveals She’s Repurposing Old Costumes for New Tour: ‘We’re Putting Our Scraps to Work’

Shania Twain is showing off her sustainable sense of style!

On Sunday, the country singer, 57, shared a backstage video from a recent concert in Lincoln, Nebraska, giving a sneak peek at how she gets her outfits together for each show. In the video and the caption, Twain revealed that she creates new outfits for each show using outfits she’s previously worn.

In the video, Twain wore a long-sleeve pink shirt with polka dots, black sequin shorts, and hot pink wig.

The singer put on several necklaces, including one with a heart she wears to the side and added black chiffon bows behind one hip and behind one shoulder for a “little asymmetrical pattern,” she said in the video. Twain then walked over to a bundle of things and said, “We’re putting our scraps to work!”



“Wanted to give you all a sneak peek at what happens before each show backstage!” the “You’re Still the One” singer wrote alongside the video. “Some of you have already noticed, but I’m creating new looks for every night using outfits I’ve previously worn 💖”

She added, ”Some of these items have been over 10 years old!!”

Twain also revealed that “each outfit even has a name,” before sharing the name of the outfit featured in the video. “This one is Holy Peach! Having so much fun giving these pieces a second life!!”

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer recently opened up to E! about the sort of hair renaissance she's been going through.

While in her vibrant red locks at the 2023 CMT Music Awards — that she paired with an equally as vibrant red butterfly-inspired Prabal Gurung gown — the singer opened up to the outlet about how going gray has inspired her to play with hair color.

Shania Twain hair colors. JMEnternational/Getty Images; Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

"Over the years, I have had many different styles," she said, adding, "I'm playing more with color right now, and I'm enjoying that because I'm going gray."

"As I go gray, I'm like, 'I might as well toy around with different colors,' I might change my hair color every week," Twain shared. "Why not? I'll have an empty palette. I'm experimenting with that."

Twain concluded that, to her, hair is an extension of fashion, something she truly enjoys. "It's almost an excuse to play with color and embrace it. I just enjoy playing around with it, like fashion," she said.

