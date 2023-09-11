Shania Twain Says She Would 'Love' to Collaborate with Adele: 'We Would Blend Beautifully Together'

Shania Twain revealed one fellow superstar who does impress her much.

In an interview with The Sun, the country-pop star, 58, shared that Adele is a dream collaboration of hers.

“I would love to sing with her,” the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” artist told the outlet of the singer-songwriter, 35. “I think we would blend beautifully together. Obviously, that would be amazing.”

The hitmaker went on to share what she loves about the English singer. “She’s a great singer and has her own style that is unique,” Twain said. “She’s a character on stage, too. She’s a fabulous performer.”

Shania Twain performs in July 2023 in Michigan. Scott Legato/Getty

“She’s so funny. I like her a lot,” the “You’re Still the One” artist added.

The country singer, who attended Adele’s Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency in November 2022, also opened up about the first time she met the 16-time Grammy winner.

Twain explained the two superstars were able to talk several months after she attended Adele’s residency at the 2023 Grammy Awards in February. “I was able to chat with her then,” she shared. “She was seated nearby and having a great time.”

The five-time Grammy winner continued, “We chatted about when I was in her audience, and I really loved the show. It was such a beautiful show.”

Adele has also expressed just how much of a fan she is of Twain. Although she didn’t notice during her residency that the country artist was seated in the front row, the “Easy on Me” singer shared how thrilled she was to have her in the crowd after the show.

Sharing a photo on her Instagram Story of Twain in the audience, she wrote, “Thank God you had a hat on @shaniatwain I would have self-combusted had I seen it was you. I adore you, I can't believe you came to my show.”

Twain, who confirmed to The Sun that she has new material written and plans on “making a new record as soon as [she] can, will soon launch her own Vegas residency (again).

After the “Any Man of Mine” singer wraps up her current Queen of Me tour, in May 2024 she’ll bring the new Come on Over residency to the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. The 24-date show marks her third residency, following her last run at the Bakkt Theater from 2019 to 2022 for the Let’s Go show. (From 2012 to 2014, she brought the Still the One residency to Caesars Palace.)

The performer told PEOPLE in August that her next residency will be “reminiscent” of Let’s Go, but include even more elements of style.

“I'm going to be playing around with the fashion more in the Come on Over residency because… I’ve really discovered the joy of creating my styling myself,” Twain shared. “I've always collaborated, but this is a whole other level. I'm going to be doing more of that at the Come on Over residency."

“I'm always learning, but I am enjoying the maturity of having the confidence in my decision making,” she continued. “I’m enjoying the confidence that experience has given me now, and it just gives me a lot of room to play, and it gives me a lot of room to be spontaneous. I've got more confidence in being spontaneous and trying new things, as well.”