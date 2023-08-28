Entertainment Music Country Shania Twain Dedicates 'You're Still the One' to Fans on Her 58th Birthday: 'Grateful for a Wonderful Year' "This song becomes more and more about me and you guys - still together and still going strong," wrote the country superstar on social media By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 28, 2023 12:57PM EDT Trending Videos Shania Twain. Photo: Scott Legato/Getty After 58 years on this planet, Shania Twain still wants to share her life with fans. In celebration of her 58th birthday on Monday, the country superstar shared a video of concert footage soundtracked by "You're Still the One" to social media, dedicated the hit song to her fans and thanked them for supporting her. "Today I’m celebrating another trip around the sun," wrote Twain alongside the video. "I’m so grateful for a wonderful year and excited for what’s ahead." Shania Twain Launching 'Come on Over' Vegas Residency Show, Plans to Showcase Her 'Obsession' with Fashion (Exclusive) She then spoke about "You're Still the One," which was released in 1998 and written with and about her then-husband and collaborator, Robert "Mutt" Lange. The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won two Grammy Awards at the 1999 ceremony for best country vocal performance and best country song. In the celebratory post's caption, Twain opened up about how the ballad's personal meaning has changed for her since its release, writing, "This song becomes more and more about me and you guys - still together, still going strong!" "Happy Birthday to me and lots of good health and happiness to you all (and thank you for all the birthday messages already). I love you," she added. Hoda Kotb Joins Shania Twain at Madison Square Garden for 'You're Still the One' Performance — Watch Shania Twain. Jeff Hahne/Getty Images Twain is currently gearing up for the European leg of her Queen of Me Tour, which launches Sept. 14 in Glasgow, Scotland and runs through Sept. 28 in Leeds, England. Following her shows overseas, the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" performer will embark on the second North American leg of the tour, starting Oct. 12 in San Antonio and wrapping Nov. 14 in Vancouver, Canada. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Shania Twain. Kevin Mazur/Getty for Republic Records Earlier this month, Twain announced her third Las Vegas residency show Come on Over, which is set to run for 24 shows at Las Vegas’s Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood starting May 24, 2024. Upon the announcement, she opened up to PEOPLE about feeling comfortable performing at both massive arenas and more intimate theaters — like her Las Vegas venue. “I'm always learning, but I am enjoying the maturity of having the confidence in my decision making,” Twain said at the time. “I’m enjoying the confidence that experience has given me now, and it just gives me a lot of room to play, and it gives me a lot of room to be spontaneous. I've got more confidence in being spontaneous and trying new things, as well.”