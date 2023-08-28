Shania Twain Dedicates 'You're Still the One' to Fans on Her 58th Birthday: 'Grateful for a Wonderful Year'

"This song becomes more and more about me and you guys - still together and still going strong," wrote the country superstar on social media

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Published on August 28, 2023 12:57PM EDT
Shania Twain performs on day 3 of the 2023 Faster Horses Music Festival
Shania Twain. Photo:

Scott Legato/Getty 

After 58 years on this planet, Shania Twain still wants to share her life with fans.

In celebration of her 58th birthday on Monday, the country superstar shared a video of concert footage soundtracked by "You're Still the One" to social media, dedicated the hit song to her fans and thanked them for supporting her.

"Today I’m celebrating another trip around the sun," wrote Twain alongside the video. "I’m so grateful for a wonderful year and excited for what’s ahead."

She then spoke about "You're Still the One," which was released in 1998 and written with and about her then-husband and collaborator, Robert "Mutt" Lange. The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won two Grammy Awards at the 1999 ceremony for best country vocal performance and best country song.

In the celebratory post's caption, Twain opened up about how the ballad's personal meaning has changed for her since its release, writing, "This song becomes more and more about me and you guys - still together, still going strong!"

"Happy Birthday to me and lots of good health and happiness to you all (and thank you for all the birthday messages already). I love you," she added.

Shania Twain performs at PNC Music Pavilion
Shania Twain.

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Twain is currently gearing up for the European leg of her Queen of Me Tour, which launches Sept. 14 in Glasgow, Scotland and runs through Sept. 28 in Leeds, England.

Following her shows overseas, the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" performer will embark on the second North American leg of the tour, starting Oct. 12 in San Antonio and wrapping Nov. 14 in Vancouver, Canada.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Shania Twain attends Baileys Hosts Cocktails with Republic Records Artists at Beauty & Essex on February 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Republic Records)
Shania Twain. Kevin Mazur/Getty for Republic Records

Earlier this month, Twain announced her third Las Vegas residency show Come on Over, which is set to run for 24 shows at Las Vegas’s Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood starting May 24, 2024.

Upon the announcement, she opened up to PEOPLE about feeling comfortable performing at both massive arenas and more intimate theaters — like her Las Vegas venue.

“I'm always learning, but I am enjoying the maturity of having the confidence in my decision making,” Twain said at the time. “I’m enjoying the confidence that experience has given me now, and it just gives me a lot of room to play, and it gives me a lot of room to be spontaneous. I've got more confidence in being spontaneous and trying new things, as well.”

