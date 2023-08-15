Shania Twain Launching 'Come on Over' Vegas Residency Show, Plans to Showcase Her 'Obsession' with Fashion (Exclusive)

Tickets for the country superstar's latest residency go on sale later this month, with shows kicking off next May

By Mark Gray
Published on August 15, 2023 08:00AM EDT
Shania Twain falls on stage at Chicago concert but makes quick recovery
Shania Twain performing in April 2023. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Las Vegas is still the one for Shania Twain.

In May 2024, the country superstar will launch Come on Over, her third Vegas residency show, and this one might just be her most fashionable yet. In fact, Twain’s “obsession” with fashion will be on full display. 

“I'm going to be playing around with the fashion more in the Come on Over residency because… I’ve really discovered the joy of creating my styling myself,” she told PEOPLE exclusively. “I've always collaborated, but this is a whole other level. I'm going to be doing more of that at the Come on Over residency."


Of course, the five-time GRAMMY winner will also be playing her well known hits, and she might even sprinkle in some new songs from her Queen of Me album or some cuts to get reacquainted with. “I don't wanna give everything away,” she jokes. 

Twain is currently on a break from her Queen of Me World Tour, and she’ll be bringing elements of those performances to her 24 shows at Las Vegas’s Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. Come on Over, she says, will also be “reminiscent” of her highly-engaging and energetic “Let’s Go” residency show, which ran at the Bakkt Theater from 2019 to 2022. (Her “Still the One” Vegas residency ran from 2012 to 2014 at Caesars Palace.)

Whereas her world tour is set in large-scale arenas, her Vegas show will be housed in a more intimate environment. Twain, though, is comfortable in both. 

“I'm always learning, but I am enjoying the maturity of having the confidence in my decision making,” she said. “I’m enjoying the confidence that experience has given me now, and it just gives me a lot of room to play, and it gives me a lot of room to be spontaneous. I've got more confidence in being spontaneous and trying new things, as well.”

Shania Twain tour poster
Shania Twain Come on Over Vegas residency poster.

Courtesy Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

One thing that won’t change for Twain, regardless of location, is her pre-show diet and activities. 

“I’m not superstitious but I do have rituals before each show. I always start moving to engage my diaphragm,” she said. “If I eat any solids hours before the show, I’ll have to burp. It’s just a nightmare because you have to sing around the burp and it's distracting in itself. So I usually don't eat any solids at all on show days until after the show, only liquids.”

An open books of sorts, Twain, 57, has spoken at length about several health issues that threatened to detail her career over the years, including battles with Lyme disease and dysphonia. In 2020, she was even airlifted to a hospital after developing COVID pneumonia. With all that behind her, Twain said her health is now “great."

Shania Twain performs on day 3 of the 2023 Faster Horses Music Festival
Shania Twain performing in July 2023.

Scott Legato/Getty 

"I don't know where this energy is coming from right now,” she said with a laugh. “I mean, maybe it's gratitude. I think it's a combination of gratitude and confidence… I’ve got just more self-confidence. Self-doubt, I just don't have time for that. I would rather be wrong and make a mistake but still be moving forward than to be stuck or fenced in by fear or self-doubt. Just no time for that, no room for that. And the things that have taught me that have been the ailments along the way.”

Twain added, “I do work too hard sometimes, but if it's something that I'm loving, good luck trying to slow me down.”

Come on Over begins May 10, 2024. Tickets go on sale starting Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. EST, with presales beginning Aug. 16. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas.

