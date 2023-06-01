'Shameless' Actress Perry Mattfeld Marries Mark Sanchez in Mexico: 'Better Than I Ever Imagined' (Exclusive)

Perry Mattfeld and Mark Sanchez are married!

The Shameless actress, 29, and former NFL player, 36, exchanged vows inside a historic 16th-century colonial monastery on May 28 in Oaxaca, Mexico.

"It was really emotional and special for us," Mattfeld exclusively tells PEOPLE of the affair.

Sanchez, 36, was escorted to the altar by his mother as close friends Leslie Powell and Seth Cook performed "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" by Elton John. Mattfeld, 29, made her grand entrance in in a timeless custom Karen Sabag dress to Rihanna's "Lift Me Up."

Diego Padilla Weddings

“The bodice featured intricate beading from Paris, and was fitted to me like a glove,” the In the Dark actress says. “It was the only wedding dress I ever tried on, and it was perfect. I didn’t want to take attention away from the dress, so I kept my jewelry simple. I accompanied the dress with diamond drop earrings that Mark gave me for our first Christmas as boyfriend and girlfriend.”

As the bride and groom exchange handwritten vows, Sanchez’s son Daniel, who was a groomsman and ring bearer, stood beside the couple.

"He got a standing ovation as he brought our rings down the aisle, and then took his place next to Mark during the ceremony," says Mattfeld. "It was so special to be able to read our vows with him beside us."

Adds Sanchez: “Emotional is a massive understatement. It all hit me at once like a mack truck and after that, I couldn’t turn off the tears! Tears of joy, love and gratitude for getting such an incredible life partner.”

Diego Padilla Weddings



Following the emotional ceremony, the newlyweds and their 222 guests headed to Casa dos Lagos, a private estate, gardens, and butterfly sanctuary in the heart of Oaxaca City.

"We are both of Mexican descent and we loved the idea of celebrating there," says Mattfeld of their destination wedding. "We visited Oaxaca a few years ago and fell in love, so we knew it was the perfect location for us. We also liked the idea of giving our friends and family a reason to visit Oaxaca!"

The “lush, green, colorful” affair, which was planned by Vero Vivas Weddings, featured beautiful overgrown exotic flowers, a giant lily pond, and huge trees.

Says Mattfeld: "I wanted the flowers to feel organic and lively to fit our garden venue with various stem lengths and uniquely shaped petals. Since we had such colorful florals, I opted to keep my table settings and other decor more simple and modern. Each table setting featured a monogramed jicara, which is a traditional cup for drinking Mezcal, made from the gourd of the native Crescentia tree."

Diego Padilla Weddings

The couple also incorporated butterflies throughout the celebration. "They represent a special connection to those who are no longer with us,” Mattfeld explains. “We incorporated them into a lot of our wedding elements like our invitations, on my veil, our wedding bands and more. Hosting our event at a butterfly sanctuary really brought this special touch full circle.”

The days leading up to the wedding were just as special. On May 26, the pair welcomed their guests to a weekend “filled with culture” with a dinner at Criollo by Chef Luis Arellano.

“The venue has a beautiful outdoor courtyard and kitchen and is rustic yet minimal — a very sexy vibe,” Mattfeld says. “It was an incredible night where we all ate delicious food, drank, danced to live music and kicked off the festivities."

Diego Padilla Weddings

"Many people told us that the Criollo party could’ve been the wedding!” adds the actress.

The second day was a nod to Sanchez, who has a Mezcal company called Campante. The couple brought their guests to an agave farm for Mezcal tasting and a distillery tour. As the sun went down, it was time for the rehearsal dinner with the couple’s closest friends and family at Hotel Azul de Oaxaca — a site not only for lodging guests but that also doubles as an art gallery.

“All of our bridesmaids and groomsmen made toasts and shared short stories about Mark and I,” Mattfeld recalls. Before the wedding, the actress gifted her bridesmaids sets by Z Supply to wear while getting ready. “It was really emotional and special for us. It was the perfect, intimate, occasion before the big day.”

Diego Padilla Weddings

Mattfeld wore another custom outfit by Karen Sabag Bridal — a "delicate" off-the-shoulder silk and Italian lace dress — for the dinner.

The wedding day was "magical" and full of love, and the two were married by Scotty McKnight, who introduced them back in 2017. The duo "hit it off immediately" and have been together since.

The reception, where the couple shared their first dance to "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis as they were showered with butterfly-shaped confetti.

“Our union is a celebration of our special bond in front of friends and family, and a promise to each other and those closest to us to be strong and supportive towards each other in our future challenges, successes and failures,” says Sanchez.

Diego Padilla Weddings

Mattfeld changed into her second dress, also custom-made by Karen Sabag Bridal, featured peach-colored jewels and scalloped edges — and a high slit to show some leg for the party.

"The fabrics were beautiful french lace and point d’Espirit tulle," she says.

"The halter open back is my favorite part. I paired it with Loeffler Randall shoes, until I went barefoot to dance the rest of the night!"

The florals, which were curated by Carlos Guzman Designs, were a key element to completing Mattfeld’s vision for her dream wedding.

When it came to dinner, the couple made sure the cuisine at their wedding was top-tier.

"Mark and I love food. Period! It’s our favorite thing, and favorite thing to do together," she says. "The cuisine in this magical place played a critical role in selecting Oaxaca as our wedding destination."

Diego Padilla Weddings

Oaxaca is home to seven different types of mole, and the couple made sure to incorporate as many as possible. Dinner was traditional Oaxacan cuisine, and incorporated popular American favorites. Pork ribs in green mole, short rib in mole negro, sweet potato wrapped shrimp in brown mole plus handmade tortillas.

For dessert, guests enjoyed a coconut tres leches cake by Carmelita Pastelería for dessert, a combination of Mattfeld and Sanchez’ favorite flavors , plus churros and vanilla ice cream.

“How could you leave out churros?” Matffeld jokes.

Reflecting on her wedding, Mattfeld says it was "better than I ever imagined."

Adds Sanchez: "It’s an outward expression of our inner belief in each other."

With the wedding behind them, the newlyweds are off for their honeymoon in East Africa, making stops in Kenya, Tanzania, Zanzibar and the Seychelles.

“We love to travel to new places together,” says Mattfeld. “It’s always an adventure. We are so lucky because our careers have taken us to many cities across the world, but we both have never been on a trip like this.”

