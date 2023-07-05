Shakira Makes a Style Statement in a Highly Relatable — and Over-the-Top! — ‘NO’ Trench Coat

The Colombian singer wore the expressive ensemble to the Viktor & Rolf haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 05:59PM EDT
Shakira attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture
Photo:

Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Shakira’s latest look says everything it needs to.

On Wednesday, the Colombian singer, 46, stepped out in a white Viktor & Rolf trench coat with the word "NO" largely protruding across her chest for the fashion house's haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week.

Shakira complemented the silver zippers and gold lining with gold peep-toe platform heels and a pale gold handbag. She also wore large brown-tinted frames and her long hair straight.

Shakira attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture

Arnold Jerocki/Getty

The Fashion Week appearance comes on the heels of her split from ex Gerard Piqué.

In a new cover story interview with People en Español, Shakira reflected on finding out she was "betrayed" by the soccer star shortly after her father, William Mebarak Chadid, ended up in the hospital due to a bad fall.

"He went to Barcelona to console me after I was consumed with sadness because of my separation," said Shakira, who shares two sons — Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, with Piqué, 36. "While he was at Milan’s first communion, he was gravely injured in an accident. Everything happened at once. My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She recalled thinking she "wasn't going to survive" the hardships: "The man I have loved the most in my life, my father, was leaving me when I needed him the most. I couldn’t talk to him, or go to my best friend for the advice I needed so much."

However, after a series of public outings with Lewis Hamilton, a source told PEOPLE in June that the singer and the Formula One driver, 38, were keeping things "fun and flirty."

"They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage," added the insider who knows them both.

Related Articles
Sydney Sweeney at the Giorgio Armani Prive Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show
Sydney Sweeney Officially Debuts Her Blonder 'Sun-Kissed' Hair at Couture Fashion Week (Exclusive)
Florence Pugh attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Chateau de Chantilly on July 05, 2023
Florence Pugh Debuts Pink Buzz Cut in See-Through Gown at the Valentino Show at Paris Fashion Week
Lee Pace attends the Thom Browne Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Lee Pace on Pushing the Boundaries with His 'Sexy' Style: 'There's Not Just One Kind of Man'
Heidi Klum attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023
Heidi Klum’s Skin-Baring Jean Paul Gaultier Gown Has the Most Daring Sky-High Slit
Camilla Cabello outfit roundup
Camila Cabello Is Living Her Best Hot Girl Summer at Paris Fashion Week — See All Her Looks!
Olivia Culpo Thanks Her âDamage Control Teamâ for Saving Her Broken Dress Before Her Engagement Party
Olivia Culpo Thanks Her ‘Damage Control Team’ for Saving Her Broken Dress Before Her Engagement Party
Emma Thompson attends the Giorgio Armani Priva Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023
Emma Thompson Nails the Barbiecore Trend in a Hot Pink Suit at Her First-Ever Fashion Show
Natalie Portman attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Fourth of July in Peach Swimsuit
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Fourth of July in Peach Swimsuit and Nameplate Necklace
Kaia gerber and Austin Butler coming out Costes in Paris
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Hold Hands on Restaurant Date Night in Paris
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson and Fiancé Danny Fujikawa Pose Together at Giorgio Armani Show During Paris Fashion Week
jen garner goggles
Jennifer Garner Wishes Fans a 'Happy Summer' While Modeling a Variety of Quirky Swim Goggles
Lupita Nyong'o attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023
Lupita Nyong'o Steps Out in Head-to-Toe Purple for Chanel Fashion Show in Paris
Simone Biles and Husband Shine in Summer Pastels: 'Celebrating Love Never Gets Old' it's about this photo
Simone Biles and Husband Jonathan Owens Shine in Summer Pastels: 'Celebrating Love Never Gets Old'
Kristen Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Embodies 'Malibu Style' Wearing White Bikini During the Day and LBD for a Night Out
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Their 24th Wedding Anniversary: 'Still Holding Hands'