Shakira Makes a Style Statement in a Highly Relatable — and Over-the-Top! — ‘NO’ Trench Coat

Shakira’s latest look says everything it needs to.

On Wednesday, the Colombian singer, 46, stepped out in a white Viktor & Rolf trench coat with the word "NO" largely protruding across her chest for the fashion house's haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week.

Shakira complemented the silver zippers and gold lining with gold peep-toe platform heels and a pale gold handbag. She also wore large brown-tinted frames and her long hair straight.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty

The Fashion Week appearance comes on the heels of her split from ex Gerard Piqué.

In a new cover story interview with People en Español, Shakira reflected on finding out she was "betrayed" by the soccer star shortly after her father, William Mebarak Chadid, ended up in the hospital due to a bad fall.

"He went to Barcelona to console me after I was consumed with sadness because of my separation," said Shakira, who shares two sons — Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, with Piqué, 36. "While he was at Milan’s first communion, he was gravely injured in an accident. Everything happened at once. My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU."

She recalled thinking she "wasn't going to survive" the hardships: "The man I have loved the most in my life, my father, was leaving me when I needed him the most. I couldn’t talk to him, or go to my best friend for the advice I needed so much."

However, after a series of public outings with Lewis Hamilton, a source told PEOPLE in June that the singer and the Formula One driver, 38, were keeping things "fun and flirty."

"They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage," added the insider who knows them both.

