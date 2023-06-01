Shakira Goes Wakeboarding in Miami After Leaving Barcelona for 'New Chapter' with Her Kids

Shakira shows she’s ready for fun “Whenever, Wherever.”

The Colombian singer, 46, was photographed in high spirits while getting off of a small speedboat after finishing up a wakeboarding session in her new home city of Miami.

Shakira wore a blue long-sleeved Hurley shirt with black shorts and sunglasses as she smiled down in the direction of the boat. She could also be seen carrying a blue backpack as she walked down from the docks.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker moved to Miami recently with her sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, following her split from Gerard Piqué last June.

A joint statement from the former couple said the move was made to “provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment."

Shakira has been spotted at several outings Miami since returning to the Florida city.

Last month, she was spotted hanging out with British Formula One star Lewis Hamilton and friends heading out for a boat ride.

She donned a casual lavender look, while Hamilton, 38, wore swim trunks for the occasion — which came shortly after they reportedly met at Cipriani restaurant following the 2023 Grand Prix.

She was photographed enjoying the event earlier with Tom Cruise as part of a group. Cruise, 60, also posed with Fast & Furious actors Vin Diesel and Ludacris at the race.



Shakira has also returned to making music, releasing her latest single "Acróstico” last month and teaming up with fellow Colombian star Karol G for the new song "TQG," in which they sing about watching a former partner move on and the ways they've emerged stronger from the relationship.

She echoed the sentiments while receiving Billboard's first Woman of the Year award at the inaugural Latin Women in Music gala, as she discussed realizing her worth as a woman since her split.



"There comes a time in the life of every woman where she no longer depends on someone else to love and accept herself just as she is," Shakira said. "A time when the search for someone else is replaced by the search for oneself."



The singer added, "A time when the desire to be perfect is replaced by the desire to be authentic, and where finding someone who is faithful is less important than being faithful to ourselves."