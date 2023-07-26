Shakira Screams as Rat Nearly Walks on Her Head During 'Copa Vacía' Music Video Shoot

"Things that happen even to mermaids," wrote the Colombian superstar alongside the hilarious behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones.
Published on July 26, 2023 02:45PM EDT
Shakira. Photo:

Shakira/YouTube

Even a "She Wolf" like Shakira is afraid of rodents.

In a hilarious clip shared to the Colombian superstar's Instagram on Tuesday, she let out an impassioned scream as a rat nearly walked on her head during the music video shoot for her recent collaboration with Manuel Turizo, "Copa Vacía."

Shakira, 46, plays a mermaid in the visual, and at one point she's seen laying down in water among rocks and trash. It's unclear where exactly the music video was filmed, but clearly somewhere accessible to animals, as the behind-the-scenes clip sees a rat enter the frame and walk eerily close to the "Hips Don't Lie" singer's head.

While she shrieked at the time, Shakira clearly thought the moment was funny afterwards, as she shared the moment to social media. "Things that happen even to mermaids," she wrote in an Instagram caption (translated from Spanish to English) alongside the video.

The "Copa Vacía" video shoot was eventful — even beyond the unexpected rat guest. During an appearance on Univision's Primer Impacto earlier this month, Shakira spoke about a wardrobe malfunction with her mermaid outfit.

"The fish tank broke, the set began to flood, and they had to take me out of there. I couldn't go out because I had a mermaid tail, and I couldn't climb out," she told the Spanish-language news outlet, per Hola! USA. The singer wore the costume for the entirety of the music video, and in order to continue filming, had to be removed by a crane during the on-set incident.

YouTube

"Every man for himself. Good thing it was just an anecdote, and I'm here to tell it," she added.

Before the video's release, the singer shared an amusing behind-the-scenes clip from the filming of the music video that gave a glimpse of her being carried throughout different parts of the set and eating a snack while wearing the costume. She joked in the caption of the Instagram post, "Sushi anyone? Or #Shakimi?"

While the "Beautiful Liar" singer has not released a full-length album since El Dorado in 2017, "Copa Vacía" is one of many recent singles Shakira has released since her headline-generating split from ex Gerard Piqué.

Shakira at Billboard Latin Women In Music held at the Watsco Center on May 6, 2023
Shakira.

Christopher Polk/Billboard

Shakira referenced the recent changes in her life while accepting Billboard's Woman of the Year award at the inaugural Latin Women in Music gala in May. "This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I've felt more than ever — and very personally — what it is to be a woman," she said as she picked up the award.

"It's been a year where I've realized we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be," she added. "Because what woman hasn't at some time in her life forgotten herself because she's seeking the attention and love of someone else? It happened to me more than once."

