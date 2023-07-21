Shakira Puts Legal Troubles Behind Her by Winning 8 Awards at 2023 Premios Juventud

Shakira celebrated her 8 awards at the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards with her sons Sasha and Milan on Thursday

By
Phil Boucher
Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.
Published on July 21, 2023 07:04AM EDT
Shakira receives an award during the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards
Shakira receives an award during the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards. Photo:

Gladys Vega/Getty Images

Shakira is putting her legal worries behind her in the best way possible.

On Thursday, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, 46, picked up eight awards at Premios Juventud 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, including those for best song, best Female artist — and a special honor for being an agent of change.

"So grateful to all of you for these 8 awards!!! I didn't expect so much! ❤️ Thank you@premiosjuventud," Shakira posted on Instagram afterward, alongside a video of her collecting an award wearing a chic red mini-dress.

The Colombian singer also celebrated her triumphs by hugging sons Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10, whom she shares with her ex, former Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué, 36.

The couple, who announced their separation in a joint statement in June 2022, raised their children in the beachside city in Spain's Catalonia region, before Shakira left Barcelona for Miami with her children in April.

Shakira's awards follow an announcement Thursday that she is facing a second tax fraud case in Spain. 

Almost 10 months after the singer, 46, was ordered to stand trial in her $13.9 million tax evasion case in the country, she has now been hit with another investigation liked to alleged fraud on personal income tax and wealth tax in 2018, reported Reuters,

Shakira is seen during the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards
Shakira hugs one of her sons at the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards.

Gladys Vega/Getty Images

Per a translation from Spanish media outlet El Pais, the court in the town of Esplugues de Llobregat near Barcelona opened the case as a result of a complaint by the Barcelona Economic Crimes Prosecutor regarding Shakira allegedly defrauding the Tax Agency.

Another local outlet, El Periodico, reported that the prosecutor’s office has filed a complaint for two alleged tax crimes — although the court itself did not have information on how much money was in question, according to the Associated Press.

Shakira is seen during the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards
Shakira with her sons at the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards.

Gladys Vega/Getty Images

A representative for Shakira told PEOPLE in a statement Thursday that she “defends having always acted in accordance with the law and under the advice of the best tax experts. She is now focused on her life as an artist in Miami and is confident that there will be a favorable resolution of her tax issues.”

Her representative also said she is yet to receive any formal notification of the second probe regarding the 2018 financial year. The statement continued. “The singer's legal team will not make any comments until the notification reaches them through the official and legally established channels.” 

“As it is publicly known, and as the Spanish Treasury was officially notified, Shakira is now living in Miami, so she must be notified personally at her new address, in strict accordance with the provisions of the Law.”


 

