Shakira and Lewis Hamilton Are in Early Stages of Dating: 'It's Fun and Flirty,' Says Source (Exclusive)

Last week, the Colombian singer watched Hamilton compete in F1 Spanish Grand Prix

By
Published on June 8, 2023
Shakira and Lewis Hamilton
Shakira; Lewis Hamilton. Photo:

Eric Alonso/Getty; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton are growing closer.

After a series of public outings, a source tells PEOPLE that the singer and Formula One driver are keeping things "fun and flirty."

"They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage," says a source who knows them both. "It's fun and flirty."

Reps for Shakira and Hamilton did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The news comes after Shakira, 46, attended the F1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, Spain — where Hamilton, 38, drove for Mercedes and came in second place — and hung out with the British racing driver afterward.

Following the event, the pair went out for dinner and drinks with a group of friends including Daniel Caesar, Fai Khadra and Mustafa, who shared a photo from the outing to his Instagram Story.

Shakira at Billboard Latin Women In Music held at the Watsco Center on May 6, 2023
Shakira.

Christopher Polk/Billboard

In the image, which saw Hamilton seated next to Shakira with his hand around her waist, the group was all smiles as they enjoyed cocktails.

Meanwhile, last month, she was spotted hanging out with Hamilton and friends for a boat outing in Miami after attending the 2023 Grand Prix.

Her appearance at the Miami Grand Prix took place one day after she received Billboard's first Woman of the Year award at the inaugural Latin Women in Music gala. During her acceptance speech, she seemingly shared her thoughts on her headline-generating split from ex Gerard Piqué.

"This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I've felt more than ever — and very personally — what it is to be a woman," she told the audience while accepting her award.

"It's been a year where I've realized we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be," Shakira continued.

"Because what woman hasn't at some time in her life forgotten herself because she's seeking the attention and love of someone else? It happened to me, more than once," she added.

Shakira announced her separation from the soccer star in June 2022 after first confirming their relationship in March 2011. Hamilton has been linked to a number of high-profile women, including Rita Ora and Nicki Minaj, since his 2015 split from longtime girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger.

