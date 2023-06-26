More than a year after Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their split, the Colombian superstar is reflecting on another hardship she endured simultaneously.

In a new cover story interview with People en Español, Shakira reflected on finding out she was "betrayed" by Piqué shortly after her father William Mebarak Chadid ended up in the hospital due to a bad fall.

The "Hips Don't Lie" performer, 46, was speaking to the outlet about how her mother Nidia Ripoll Torrado is her "partner in crime," and Chadid, 91, is her "best friend" when she recalled the incident.



William Mebarak Chadid with Shakira's sons, Milan and Sasha. Instagram/shakira

"He went to Barcelona to console me after I was consumed with sadness because of my separation," said Shakira, who shares two sons — Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, with Piqué, 36. "While he was at Milan’s first communion, he was gravely injured in an accident. Everything happened at once. My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU."

She recalled thinking she "wasn't going to survive" the hardships: "The man I have loved the most in my life, my father, was leaving me when I needed him the most. I couldn’t talk to him, or go to my best friend for the advice I needed so much."

Detailing Chadid's recovery process, Shakira said it's "been very hard and slow" but praised him as a "wonderful man and an endearing character who surprises us all with his strength."

Jaume De Laiguana. Shakira

"He has overcome COVID once, two accidents, one pneumonia and five surgeries— all of this at 91 years of age, in less than six months. My dad is the biggest example of resilience, and my mother has been by his side day and night," she continued. "They have both been a reflection of that dream that didn't come true for me. But I hope they are role models for my kids of love, of patience in relationships, of absolute devotion and zest for life."

Months after announcing her split from Piqué, Shakira released a collaboration with Argentine producer Bizarrap titled "BZRP Music Session #53," which featured specific lyrics about their split, its aftermath and the soccer star's current girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

"I wish you luck with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you / I'm worth two of 22 [year old]," she sang on the top-10-charting track.

Shakira. Jaume De Laiguana

Elsewhere in the People en Español interview, Shakira spoke about feeling "very excited" to release new music about the "narrative that has developed along with events in my life." She said the music will also discuss "the different stages I have gone through spiritually, mentally and even physically."

"I have gone through denial, rage, pain, acceptance, grief, hope, deception, hope again, excitement. So many emotions and feelings that at times seem mixed, that didn’t seem to be able to coexist inside of me, that I have been able to untangle only through my songs, to understand myself better," she continued. "Not to explain or justify myself, only to understand myself and tolerate myself."