Shakira Watches Lewis Hamilton Compete in F1 Spanish Grand Prix and Hangs Out with Him Afterwards

The pair was previously spotted hanging out on a boat last month following the 2023 Miami Grand Prix

By
Published on June 6, 2023 02:45 PM
Shakira; Lewis Hamilton. Photo:

Eric Alonso/Getty (2)

Once again, Shakira is off to the races in support of Lewis Hamilton!

On Saturday, the Colombian superstar attended the F1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, Spain — where Hamilton drove for Mercedes and came in second place — and hung out with the British racing driver afterwards.

Shakira, 46, was spotted paying close attention to the races while watching from the audience as Hamilton, 38, competed.

Following the event, the pair went out for dinner and drinks with a group of friends including Daniel Caesar, Fai Khadra and Mustafa, who shared a photo from the outing to his Instagram Story.

Shakira.

David Ramos/Getty

In the image, which saw Hamilton seated next to Shakira with his hand around her waist, the group was all smiles as they enjoyed cocktails.

This isn't the "She Wolf" performer's first time hanging out with Hamilton. Last month, she was spotted hanging out with the British Formula One star and friends for a boat outing in Miami after attending the 2023 Grand Prix.

Shakira donned a casual lavender look, while Hamilton wore swim trunks for the occasion — which came shortly after they reportedly met at Cipriani restaurant following the races.

Her attendance at the Miami Grand Prix went down one day after she received Billboard's first Woman of the Year award at the inaugural Latin Women in Music gala. During her acceptance speech, she seemingly shared her thoughts on her headline-generating split from ex Gerard Piqué.

2023 BILLBOARD MUJERES LATINAS EN LA MUSICA -- "2023 Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Musica" -- Pictured: Shakira at the Watsco Center on May 7, 2023
Shakira. Jason Koerner/TELEMUNDO via Getty

"This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I've felt more than ever — and very personally — what it is to be a woman," she told the audience while accepting her award.

"It's been a year where I've realized we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be," Shakira continued.

"Because what woman hasn't at some time in her life forgotten herself because she's seeking the attention and love of someone else? It happened to me, more than once," she added.

Shakira, who announced her separation from the soccer star in June 2022 after first confirming their relationship in March 2011, then talked about realizing her worth as a woman.

"But there comes a time in the life of every woman where she no longer depends on someone else to love and accept herself just as she is," she said. "A time when the search for someone else is replaced by the search for oneself."

Shakira added, "A time when the desire to be perfect is replaced by the desire to be authentic, and where finding someone who is faithful is less important than being faithful to ourselves."

