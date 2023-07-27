Shakira Snaps Cute Selfies with Sons Sasha and Milan at Dodgers Game in Los Angeles: 'Amazing'

Shakira and her two boys were rooting for the L.A. Dodgers on Tuesday night

Published on July 27, 2023 03:44PM EDT
Shakira Enjoys Baseball Game with Sons Sasha and Milan: 'Amazing Game'
Photo:

shakira/Instagram

Shakira enjoyed a night at the ballgame with her two sons.

On Wednesday, the singer, "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 46, shared photos from her night out Tuesday with sons Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9, who she shares with ex Gerard Piqué.

"At the Dodgers game with the kiddos last night! amazing game!" she captioned the photos she shared. The mom of two also shared a video where Sasha sings along with her and a friend.

Shakira and her sons
Shakira/Instagram

Although Shakira and the former footballer split in June 2022, the star said she is doing all that she can to "conceal" the situation from her kids. "I try to do it and to protect them, because that's my number one mission in life," she previously told ELLE.

She's also been adamant about giving her sons as normal of a life as possible. "I can't deny they can't escape the reality that I'm a public person, as well as their dad," Shakira told ET Canada in 2021. "But we try to provide as much normalcy as we can, and live really as very simple people."

On Instagram in April, the singer opened up about moving from Barcelona, her family's previous homebase, to Miami.

The Colombian singer penned a farewell to Barcelona, her home of the last eight years, in the caption, written in Spanish.

Shakira receives an award during the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards

Gladys Vega/Getty Images

"I settled in Barcelona to give my sons stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world besides family, friends and the sea. Today we started a new chapter in the search for happiness," she wrote, as translated to English.

The Monotonía singer went on to thank "everyone who surfed many waves with me in Barcelona, the city where I learned that without a doubt, friendship is longer than love."

"Thank you to everyone there who encouraged me, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow," she added. "Thank you to the Spanish public who always wrapped me up with care and loyalty. For you all this is just a see you later and, like my father always said, we'll see you in the curves!"

