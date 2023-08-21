Sha’Carri Richardson is focusing on herself these days, as she continues her stride towards next year’s Paris Olympics.



Richardson, 23, showed she’s still one of the fastest women in the world this weekend by easily advancing to the semi-finals of the 100 meter dash in this year’s World Athletics Championships – the largest track and field competition outside of the Olympics.

The Dallas, Texas native crossed the finish line steps ahead of her competition on Sunday, wiping her eye brow and dramatically flicking her wrist to feign exhaustion towards the end of the race.

And moments later, Richardson told NBC Sports she’s no longer worried about what others think of her since being banned from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after testing positive for THC, the chemical in marijuana.

“I’m not worried about the world anymore,” Richardson told NBC Sunday. “I’ve seen the world be my friend. I’ve seen the world turn on me. But at the end of the day, I’ve always been with me. God has always been with me, so being on this scale now, it’s my time.”



She continued: “It’s always been my time, but now it’s my time to actually do it for myself and the people that feel like me, the people that look like me, and the people that know the truth about themselves as well. I represent those people.”

Sha'Carri Richardson. Steph Chambers/Getty

Likely to remain one of the biggest names in track once next year’s Paris Olympics roll around, the American sprinter has made viral moments a habit since returning to the track following her one-month suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency in 2021.



Last month, Richardson dramatically tossed off her wig moments before sprinting to a first-place finish at the U.S. Track and Field Championships. It was a symbolic moment for Richardson, who burst onto the track and field scene by making a name for herself alongside her fiery bright orange hair.

After that race, a defiant Richardson declared: “I’m ready, mentally, physically, and emotionally, and I’m here to stay. I’m not back. I’m better.”

This year’s World Athletics Championships are taking place in Budapest, Hungary. The semi-finals and finals for the women’s 100-meter sprint will take place on Monday.