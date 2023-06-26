Why 'Sex/Life' Star Sarah Shahi Spent '3/4 Hours' Getting Prosthetic Breasts Every Morning

"See?? Silicone glue right there," Shahi wrote in an Instagram Story that revealed she wore prosthetic breasts on the steamy Netflix show

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
Published on June 26, 2023 08:54PM EDT
Sarah Shahi attends Netflix's "Sex/Life" Season 2 Special Screening at the Roma Theatre at Netflix - EPIC on February 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty

Sarah Shahi is revealing just how committed she is to any role!

The 43-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story this week where she revealed that she wore prosthetic breasts while filming Sex/Life for its NSFW scenes.

“These were not my boobs,” she captioned a behind-the-scenes photo of herself — which has since expiredshowing her prepping for the prosthetics.

“I wore them in any sex scene with Cooper or if I had to show boob while breastfeeding,” Shahi explained, noting that she spent three to four hours in the makeup chair.

“See?? Silicone glue right there," she wrote, referencing the glue that was placed on her dressing room table.

Sex/Life Season 2 Trailer
Courtesy of Netflix

Shahi's post comes after her onscreen and real-life boyfriend Adam Demos opened up about his own sex scenes on the show and whether he used a body double or prosthetic.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the Australian actor said of the steamy scenes: "I was okay with it because you read the script and know what you're getting yourself into from the start, so I don't think you would sign on to a show after reading the scripts and then say no last minute."

As for the prosthetic, showrunner Stacy Rukeyser told Collider, "I can tell you what Adam Demos says about it which is, a gentleman never tells. So, we are leaving that up to the viewer's imagination."

SEX/LIFE (L to R) ADAM DEMOS as BRAD SIMON in episode 101 of SEX/LIFE Cr.
Adam Demos in 'Sex/Life'. AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX

Back in March, Shahi revealed that she didn’t need any help when it came to filming intimate scenes with Demos, 38.

"I feel lucky because I kind of take myself out of the situation and I have a bird's eye view of myself and him working together," she admitted during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "It makes my job so much easier because if it's a love scene or it's a fight scene or whatever it is, all I have to do is look at him and the words become real."

Sex/Life Star Sarah Shahi Says She Doesn't Have to 'Pretend' During Scenes with Real-Life Boyfriend Adam Demos
Charley Gallay/Getty

She continued, "It's almost like an experiment. It's like a privilege to be able to work with the person you love and also, your characters are simulating real-life things as well. It actually makes my job a little bit easier."

"I don't have to pretend, which is nice!" Shahi added. 

Demos also raved about his opportunity to work with Shahi in his own interview with PEOPLE at the time. 

"It was nice. She's such an incredible actor, and I always feel very lucky to be doing scenes with her, because she definitely makes me better. But it was just because her, as a person too, it was fun. It was nice to get back together," he said of their experience. "I'm such a fan of her as an actor and obviously as a person. So if you can mix those two worlds together, more the merrier for me. It was really nice on a lot of levels."

The UnReal actor continued, "She's my favorite person in the world... I love her so much, so the more I can hang with her in general, the better my life is. I've said it, I keep saying it, but just seeing her as a professional and as an actor and the number one on the call sheet, she's really inspiring. And she's such a great energy to have on set. So incredibly talented ... to be able to work, be employed on a really cool show, at the same time working together, it's a dream come true."

One month after the premiere of season two of Sex/Life, a Netflix spokesperson confirmed the drama series had been canceled. Though the show was short lived on the streaming platform, the representative noted that the last season had given the series and its characters a natural close.

