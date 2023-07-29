In Case You Forgot Just How Many Engagements Happened in ‘Sex and the City,’ Here Are All the Ring Moments

From Carrie's black diamond to Charlotte's classic ring from Tiffany, the 'SATC' crew had no shortage of sparkle

Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias
Published on July 29, 2023
Carrie received 2 engagement rings from Aidan - a pear shaped diamond on a gold band and a 3-carat Asscher-cut diamond

Any Sex and the City fan knows that the beloved show lies on a foundation made up of tutus, polka-dots and Manolos — but we can never forget the jewels that tied the looks together.

As Carrie Bradshaw famously said, she likes her money where she can see it! From Carrie's (Sarah Jessica Parker) iconic black diamond to Charlotte's (Kristin Davis) Elizabeth Taylor-inspired gem, the SATC ladies prove to be style icons even all these years later.

So let’s flash back to the late ‘90s and early 2000s to take a look at all the rings from the hit series.

01 of 06

Charlotte and Trey

charlotte and trey sex and the city wedding

HBO/Courtesy Everett Collection; HBO

In an accidental engagement, Trey (Kyle MacLachlan) takes Charlotte shopping for rings at Tiffany's, and Charlotte interprets the shopping trip as a proposal. Fit for Charlotte’s simple and sophisticated style, this solitaire ring features a round-cut diamond set on a silver band. In the long run, the ring didn’t stay on Charlotte’s finger after her marriage fell apart, but it did help Carrie pay off her apartment.

02 of 06

Carrie and Aidan

Carrie received 2 engagement rings from Aidan - a pear shaped diamond on a gold band and a 3-carat Asscher-cut diamond

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock; HBO

Aidan (John Corbett) got Carrie not one, but two engagement rings in the series, as the fashion-forward writer stressed over her hatred for the first pear-shaped diamond on a gold band (which Miranda helped pick out). In the end, she received one better fit for her — a 3-carat Asscher-cut diamond ring by Harry Winston. In one of the show’s most memorable moments, Carrie decided to wear the ring around her neck rather than on her finger. That is, until the infamous Post-It note ended the relationship shortly after.

03 of 06

Charlotte and Harry

Charlotte received a 5-carat emerald cut ring from Harry

HBO(2)

This go-round, Charlotte receives a purposeful proposal — one full of meaning and love. In one of SATC’s most romantic (and fan-favorite) scenes, Harry (Evan Handler) gets down on one knee in a tearful moment at a synagogue mixer as he asks Charlotte to marry him. She says yes and slips on the 5-carat emerald cut ring, which was inspired by the one given to Elizabeth Taylor by Richard Burton in 1968.

04 of 06

Miranda and Steve

We never see Steve give Miranda an engagement ring in the show, though in later episodes, you can see her wearing a simple gold band

warner bros./Shutterstock; HBO

Arguably one of the more romantic proposals on the show, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Steve (David Eigenberg) locked in their love in an unconventional way. Miranda proposed to Steve over some beers at a local bar — and there was no ring in sight. In later episodes, the lawyer can be seen sporting a subtle gold band, which fits with her minimalist style throughout the series.

05 of 06

Samantha and Smith Jerrod

While Samantha didnât officially get engaged, she did get a pretty impressive ring from her long time lover Smith Jerrod - a floral ring adorned with diamonds

New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection; HBO

Okay, so this one isn’t technically an engagement ring, but Samantha (Kim Cattrall) getting this close to an engagement has to count for something. The unique ring, which she had been eyeing before Smith Jerrod (Jason Lewis) is made up of hundreds of tiny diamonds in the shape of a blossoming flower by Romona M. Boucher of Bastion. Although the couple doesn’t last, the ring stays on Samantha’s finger as a symbol of her love for herself.

06 of 06

Carrie and Big

Mr. Big proved his love to Carrie with a 5-carat black diamond engagement ring

getty; HBO

In the second movie in the SATC film saga, the moment everyone waited years for came to fruition — Big (Chris Noth) proposed. In true Carrie fashion, the ring was anything but conventional, with it being a 5-carat black diamond designed by Parker herself in collaboration with SATC costume designer Patricia Fields and jewelry designer Itay Malkin. After many ups and downs between the couple, the ring meant a whole lot more than an engagement, and this time, Carrie wore it on her finger.

