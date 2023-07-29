In Case You Forgot Just How Many Engagements Happened in ‘Sex and the City,’ Here Are All the Ring Moments

Any Sex and the City fan knows that the beloved show lies on a foundation made up of tutus, polka-dots and Manolos — but we can never forget the jewels that tied the looks together.

As Carrie Bradshaw famously said, she likes her money where she can see it! From Carrie's (Sarah Jessica Parker) iconic black diamond to Charlotte's (Kristin Davis) Elizabeth Taylor-inspired gem, the SATC ladies prove to be style icons even all these years later.

So let’s flash back to the late ‘90s and early 2000s to take a look at all the rings from the hit series.