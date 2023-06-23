'Sex and the City' Director Calls Kim Cattrall's Cameo 'an Oasis' on 'And Just Like That...'

Sarah Jessica Parker also spoke about the upcoming 'And Just Like That...' season 2 finale scene, describing it as "just a quick pop ... it's very much familiar"

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 04:30PM EDT
Kim Cattrall
Photo:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Sex and the City showrunner Michael Patrick King is opening up about Kim Cattrall’s upcoming appearance on And Just Like That… .

King told Variety that the surprise cameo appearance from Cattrall — who plays Samantha Jones — was never "a possibility" when work on season two of Max's Sex and the City revival began. Cattrall, 66, had previously distanced herself from the franchise and her character was only featured in the first season of AJLT via text message exchanges with Carrie.

"Something magical happened, and plates shifted," he shared. "I don’t know whether it was the 25th anniversary, but all of a sudden there was a story point that could have been a reach out to Samantha that became more than a text."

Kim Cattrall and Michael Patrick King

Gary Gershoff/WireImage; Slaven Vlasic/Getty

"I think the fans might have manifested it," he added. "And then Hollywood magic, show business magic happened, and that’s how it happened."

"Something shifted. Kim had started saying, ‘I don’t want to play Samantha again.’ And suddenly, she was playing Samantha.”

When asked if her season 2 appearance meant the door was open for Cattrall to come back again in season 3, King responded, "I don’t think about it because it’s a really, as I said, magical treat that happened."

“It could be an oasis," he added. "I don’t know how it came. I know that it happened, and the audience is going to get to see Samantha in the series, which was impossible.” 

Kim Cattrall during Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker On Location For "Sex And The City"
Kim Cattrall on location for "Sex and the City".

Bill Davila/FilmMagic

King shared that while fans could see Samantha in the future he hasn’t spoken to Cattrall about another appearance on the series.

“I guess never say never,” he said. “I spoke with her about this [appearance], but I didn’t want to speak past this. I’m just like, ‘This is a thing. It’s very doable. Let’s see what happens.’”

Sarah Jessica Parker, whom has shut down rumors of a feud between herself and Cattrall, also addressed the cameo in an interview with Sunrise.

“It was an idea that we had that was really about our 25 years, and celebrating that,” Parker, 58, shared. “She had surfaced in the first season, but this [is] simply taking those texts and it puts a face with it. A gorgeous face, that we love, and that the audience has loved. It's just a quick pop, it's just a phone call. And it's very much familiar.”

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker
Bryan Bedder/Getty

In May, Max shared that Cattrall would be returning as Samantha in season 2. Cattrall confirmed the news, posting a picture on Instagram of her as Samantha and captioning it, “Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌈……”

According to Variety, Cattrall filmed her cameo “without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series,” including Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

Earlier this month, King told PEOPLE that Cattrall's character Samantha had always existed in the And Just Like That... universe in his mind.

“I have always had Samantha Jones in And Just Like That…,” he shared. “In my consciousness and in my writing, in all of her writing, she's always been in London and texting. I was like, ‘Samantha lives, so let's keep her alive for me, the writer, for Carrie, for Miranda, for Charlotte and for the audience.’"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

And Just Like That… season 2 is streaming now on Max.

Related Articles
Sarah Jessica Parker on Kim Cattrall's âConsequentialâ Cameo as 'Sex and the City' Character Samantha 'Feels So Normal'
Sarah Jessica Parker Calls Kim Cattrall's 'AJLT' Cameo 'Consequential,' Says Samantha's Return 'Feels So Normal'
kim-cattrall-sarah-jessica-parker.jpg
Even Michael Patrick King Doesn't Know Why Kim Cattrall Came Back to 'And Just Like That...' (Exclusive)
Cynthia Nixon Implies 'Sex and the City' Stars Were 'Walking Around on Eggshells' Because Kim Cattrall Was 'Unhappy'
Cynthia Nixon Implies 'SATC' Stars Were 'Walking Around on Eggshells' Because Kim Cattrall Was 'Unhappy'
NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Actress Sarah Jessica Parker and actor Willie Garson sighting filming a scene for the movie "Sex and The City" on location in the west village on October 01 2007 in New York City (Photo by Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic)
Sarah Jessica Parker Gave a Sweet Nod to Late Friend and 'Sex and the City' Costar Willie Garson on 'AJLT'
Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall
Kristin Davis Vows Not to 'Waste Energy' on Kim Cattrall Drama, but Admits 'I Wish I Could Fix It'
Candace Bushnell; Kim Cattrall
‘SATC’ Author Candace Bushnell Calls Kim Cattrall’s Return 'the Greatest Thing’: ‘People Miss Samantha’
Evan Handler Kim Catrall
Evan Handler Calls Kim Cattrall's 'AJLT' Cameo 'Great,' Even If She Had 'No Contact with Anybody' (Exclusive)
Glamorous. Kim Cattrall as Madolyn
'Glamorous' PEOPLE Review: Kim Cattrall's Netflix Series Has Admirable Moments but Lacks a Comic Spark
Patricia Field and Kim Cattrall during HBO's "Sex and The City" Fifth Season Premiere - After-Party at American Museum of Natural History Theater in New York City, New York, United States.
'Sex and the City' Costume Designer Patricia Field Dressed Kim Cattrall for 'And Just Like That...' Cameo
Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen attending a private celebration for the 'Sex and The City 25th Anniversary' Party
Sarah Jessica Parker's 'SATC' Costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis Nearly Played Carrie Bradshaw
kim-cattrall-sarah-jessica-parker.jpg
Kim Cattrall Confirms 'And Just Like That...' Cameo with a Winking Message to Fans: 'Happy Pride'
Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker as Tensions Surrounding SATC 3 Revealed: 'Kim Killed the Movie'
'And Just Like That...' Kim Cattrall Is Returning to 'Sex and the City' — Get the Scoop!
Kim Cattrall attends the photocall for the film 'Meet Monica Velour' during the 36th Deauville American Film Festival on September 11, 2010
And Just Like That, Samantha Jones Is Back! Everything Kim Cattrall Has Said About the 'SATC' Reboot
Kim Cattrall of 'Filthy Rich' speaks during the Fox segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour
Kim Cattrall Seemingly Hinted at 'And Just Like That...' Negotiation Plan Before Cameo Was Unveiled
Ivan Hernandez, Kim Cattrall
'And Just Like That...' Star Ivan Hernandez on Kim Cattrall's 'SATC' Return: 'It's Something the Fans Wanted'
Glamorous. Miss Benny as Marco, Kim Cattrall as Madolyn
See Kim Cattrall in Netflix's 'Glamorous' — Which Premieres the Same Day as 'And Just Like That...' Season 2