'Sex and the City' Director Calls Kim Cattrall's Cameo 'an Oasis' on 'And Just Like That...'

Sex and the City showrunner Michael Patrick King is opening up about Kim Cattrall’s upcoming appearance on And Just Like That… .

King told Variety that the surprise cameo appearance from Cattrall — who plays Samantha Jones — was never "a possibility" when work on season two of Max's Sex and the City revival began. Cattrall, 66, had previously distanced herself from the franchise and her character was only featured in the first season of AJLT via text message exchanges with Carrie.

"Something magical happened, and plates shifted," he shared. "I don’t know whether it was the 25th anniversary, but all of a sudden there was a story point that could have been a reach out to Samantha that became more than a text."

"I think the fans might have manifested it," he added. "And then Hollywood magic, show business magic happened, and that’s how it happened."

"Something shifted. Kim had started saying, ‘I don’t want to play Samantha again.’ And suddenly, she was playing Samantha.”

When asked if her season 2 appearance meant the door was open for Cattrall to come back again in season 3, King responded, "I don’t think about it because it’s a really, as I said, magical treat that happened."

“It could be an oasis," he added. "I don’t know how it came. I know that it happened, and the audience is going to get to see Samantha in the series, which was impossible.”

King shared that while fans could see Samantha in the future he hasn’t spoken to Cattrall about another appearance on the series.

“I guess never say never,” he said. “I spoke with her about this [appearance], but I didn’t want to speak past this. I’m just like, ‘This is a thing. It’s very doable. Let’s see what happens.’”

Sarah Jessica Parker, whom has shut down rumors of a feud between herself and Cattrall, also addressed the cameo in an interview with Sunrise.

“It was an idea that we had that was really about our 25 years, and celebrating that,” Parker, 58, shared. “She had surfaced in the first season, but this [is] simply taking those texts and it puts a face with it. A gorgeous face, that we love, and that the audience has loved. It's just a quick pop, it's just a phone call. And it's very much familiar.”

In May, Max shared that Cattrall would be returning as Samantha in season 2. Cattrall confirmed the news, posting a picture on Instagram of her as Samantha and captioning it, “Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌈……”

According to Variety, Cattrall filmed her cameo “without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series,” including Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

Earlier this month, King told PEOPLE that Cattrall's character Samantha had always existed in the And Just Like That... universe in his mind.

“I have always had Samantha Jones in And Just Like That…,” he shared. “In my consciousness and in my writing, in all of her writing, she's always been in London and texting. I was like, ‘Samantha lives, so let's keep her alive for me, the writer, for Carrie, for Miranda, for Charlotte and for the audience.’"

And Just Like That… season 2 is streaming now on Max.

