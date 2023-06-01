'Sex and the City' Costume Designer Patricia Field Dressed Kim Cattrall for 'And Just Like That...' Cameo

Published on June 1, 2023 02:07 PM
Patricia Field and Kim Cattrall during HBO's "Sex and The City" Fifth Season Premiere - After-Party at American Museum of Natural History Theater in New York City, New York, United States.
Patricia Field and Kim Cattrall. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

And just like that, Patricia Field is also returning to the Sex and the City-verse. 

Field, who famously dressed the cast of the Sex and the City series and its two spin-off movies, notably didn’t return for the TV series And Just Like That

But Wednesday’s internet-breaking news of Kim Cattrall’s upcoming cameo on AJLT changed everything. 

According to Variety, Cattrall filmed the cameo on March 22 in New York City and was dressed by her good friend Field for the appearance. The outlet also reported that Cattrall did her scene “without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series” including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, nor did she reportedly interact with series creator Michael Patrick King

Field’s representative told PEOPLE the costume designer is not able to comment on the news.

MAX confirmed to PEOPLE that the 66-year-old actress will appear as her iconic character Samantha Jones on the second season of And Just Like That...

In a cameo in AJLT's season 2 finale, Cattrall’s character will reportedly speak to Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) on the phone.

Field previously opened up to WWD about not returning to dress the cast in And Just Like That.... "The main reason was a time conflict," she said. 

"I wasn't able to be in New York doing that and be in Paris doing Emily in Paris," she added. "But I told them to call my very dear friend Molly Rogers, who also worked in my store back in the day. She did Sex and the City with me from start to finish. She knew it well so she's doing it. My dance card was full."

Patricia Field and Sarah Jessica Parker
Patricia Field and Sarah Jessica Parker. Chance Yeh /Patrick McMullan via Getty

Cattrall and Field have remained close since their time on set and appeared to have recently had dinner together, according to Cattrall's Instagram post. "My dinner with @Pat_Field A true friend and confidant," Cattrall wrote on social media last week with a photo of the designer.

While the Cattrall cameo may come as a surprise, King told Variety last June that Samatha would be part of the upcoming season, which premieres June 22. When he was recently asked if the character of Samantha will reappear in season 2, King responded, "Yes!"

King, 68, was hesitant to share much more information about the upcoming season. "It's all so new right now," he explained at the time. "One of my big rules is, don't tell things until they're real."

​He added, "My goal is to bring all the characters into the mix together, so that they're not so much on separate runways."

Samantha Jones was featured in the first season via text message exchanges with Carrie. However, Cattrall has been vocal in the past about not wanting to return to the franchise.

“The series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was,” she told Variety last year. “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”

Parker, 58, also confirmed on the The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast in June 2022 that they "did not ask" Cattrall to return.

