'Sex and the City' Celeb Superfans Weigh In on the Ultimate Debate: Which Guy Was Worst?

A-list fans of Sex And The City aren't holding back when it comes to their views on the worst men on the iconic TV show!



Celebrities familiar with the hit series spoke out on Instagram this week, afterVanity Fair shared a post on Monday that asked: "Who was the worst man on Sex and the City?"

The post, which featured a carousel of photos of male stars from the show, began with an image of Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, 58, and on-screen beau Jack Berger — who appeared in season 5 of the show and was played by Ron Livingston, 56. It quickly attracted attention from a host of stars.

“Jared,” commented Justin Theroux beneath the post, referencing the character he played — who briefly interacted with Carrie — in season 1 of the show. The popular Instagram did not feature Jared, but included photos of characters such as Chris Noth's Mr. Big, John Corbett's Aidan Shaw and Trey MacDougal played by Kyle MacLachlan.

Like Theroux, many of the celebrities who commented were quick to choose characters who had dated Carrie in the show. “Big!!! Ultimate time wasting vill and then he kicked the bucket. Boy bye," said Mindy Kaling in the comments section.

Chris Noth/instagram

Veteran news anchor Katie Couric also weighed in on the debate. “Berger. A cowardly suck wad. (Is that a term?) Also Aiden is way too crunchy. Big— (thumbs up) but… hated Petrovsky. After all is said and done, Mr. Stanford Blatch forever," she wrote.

Singer Ellie Goulding, chose to keep her comment simple. She added: “Berger obvs”

The debate came ahead of season 2 of the SATC reboot, And Just Like That…, and attracted the attention of the Comments By Celebs Instagram account, which posted several screenshots of the A-list reactions, including one that highlighted a comment from MacLachlan who had added his thoughts to the original post.

"Alrighty, I’ll admit. I did give her the cardboard baby, but I think I more than made up for it by leaving her that spectacular apt…and Schooner…for a brief moment," he wrote on the original post, followed by a winking emoji.

The new season of And Just Like That… — which premieres June 22 — features the return of several iconic characters from SATC, including Corbett, 62, as Aidan, and Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones.

MAX confirmed to PEOPLE in May that the 66-year-old actress will appear as her iconic character Samantha.

In a cameo in AJLT's season 2 finale, Cattrall’s character will reportedly speak to Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) on the phone.

Meanwhile, back in February Parker and costar Corbett shared a steamy kiss in the New York City streets while filming the series "This. Is. Not. A. Drill. X, SJ," Parker wrote in an Instagram post sharing photos of her and Corbett getting into character as Aidan.

The official And Just Like That... Instagram account also shared some snaps from the shoot, captioning the post, "And just like that Carrie is back on her tip toes."

In September 2022, Parker confirmed that Corbett would be reprising his character in season 2 of HBO Max's Sex and the City revival.

Fans got a first glimpse of Parker and Corbett on the And Just Like That... set in August the same year, when the show's official Instagram account and Parker shared several photos of the two actors walking down the street in New York City while filming, holding hands.



In February, Hocus Pocus star opened up about reuniting with Corbett for the series.

"It's so nice. It's so happy," Parker told Extra at the N.Y.C. launch of the flagship boutique for the SJP Collection, her popular shoe line. "He brings a lot of joy. He's a kind of preternaturally happy person and he's so excited to be back."



She teased the return of Corbett's character Aidan — a hunky woodworker and Carrie Bradshaw's ex-fiancé — and just what it'll mean for fans.

"It's an amazing storyline that [executive producer Michael Patrick King] and the writers have sorted out," said Parker, who plays Carrie, "and I think will be really meaningful to the audience who feel a lot of affection for him."

Aidan was one of Carrie's most notable love interests in the third and fourth seasons of Sex and the City. He even showed up to tempt Carrie in 2010's Sex and the City 2, the second big-screen movie.

As for any hints about what Aidan's storyline may be on the show, Parker said, "I can't say anything except, it's just really great to be in his company again and to have a storyline that is also happy and fun and familiar, but new because it's been 10, 15 some years."

The first season of And Just Like That…! is now streaming on HBO Max.