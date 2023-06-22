'AJLT' Season 2 Premiere Recap: Carrie Has 'Exiting-out-of-Grief Sex' and Miranda Makes a Big Discovery About Che

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the first two episodes of season 2 of Max's And Just Like That...

And just like that... Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda have returned to our screens.

Season 2 of And Just Like That… premiered with two episodes on Thursday and saw Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) navigating her friends with benefits relationship — or “exiting-out-of-grief sex,” as she called it — with her podcast producer Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez).

While explaining it to Charlotte, Carries asked the mom of two not to do “the Charlotte thing” and make her and Franklyn into a "happy couple." So instead, Charlotte channeled Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) and asked, “How big is his d---?”

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) checked in with Nya (Karen Pittman) from Los Angeles and reported that she was loving life on the West Coast, where partner Che (Sara Ramírez) had started filming a sitcom pilot. Later, Miranda tried using a strap-on in the bedroom with Che. “Didn’t they have a beginner model?” Miranda asked.

In an attempt to ditch the sex toy, Miranda offered to go see Che at their comedy show that night, but Che didsn’t want Miranda to come, citing that they’re still trying out on new material. Miranda popped by anyway and surprised Che with a hug after their set, which they clearly did not like. “You surprised me. I’m at work,” Che said while shooing Miranda away.

HBO

Later in bed, Che turned down one of Miranda’s advances. Che explained that they don’t want Miranda touching them because they went on a diet after the costume department of their show said their belly was hanging over their jeans and now they were feeling sensitive about their middle section. Miranda understood, and she and Che decided to order pizza.

Back in New York, Charlotte and Carrie had started preparing to attend the Met Gala. Carrie planned to bring Seema (Sarita Choudhury) as her date and Charlotte told Anthony (Mario Cantone) she’d take him, but Charlotte’s husband Harry (Evan Handler) assumed he’d be going with her. But when Seema bailed to meet her new man Zed’s (William Abadie) son on Met Gala Monday, Carrie shifted to bringing Anthony and Harry got his ticket.



HBO

Carrie’s Met Gown designer, an up-and-coming Black designer named Smoke (Bethlehem Million), arrived at her apartment to help her get ready. Smoke complimented Carrie’s kimono, and she said her friend Stanford sent it to her from Japan, a nice reference to the late Willie Garson’s character. Smoke revealed that her seamstress and backup seamstress had contracted the stomach flu so the dress still needed some work.

Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker) encountered her own problems while prepping for the Met Gala when her husband Herbert (Chris Jackson) interrupted her primping to give her eight minutes of pleasure. Afterwards, Lisa realized the distraction kept her from ordering a van to take them to the gala, so they had to walk (her elaborate headpiece wouldn’t fit in a standard cab or Uber).

Harry decided to ditch the whole thing when he found out he wouldn’t be walking the main stairs like the celebrity attendees and likely wouldn’t get to meet Rihanna. So Charlotte ended up bringing Anthony after all, and Seema went with Carrie once she learns Zed still lived with his ex.

After hours of work, though, Smoke couldn’t pull together Carrie’s dress, so Carrie pivoted.

“I may have something,” Carrie told Smoke, locating her wedding gown from when Big (Chris Noth) left her at the altar. “I’ve only worn it once. It’s not the best memory.”

She pulled out the infamous bird headpiece and Vivienne Westwood gown and paired it with the cape Smoke made to complete the look. “And just like that, I repurposed my pain,” Carrie said in a voiceover.

Gotham/GC Images

In the second episode, Carrie started out by talking through some cringey podcast ad copy about a vaginal odor suppository (promo code: vaginthecity) with Franklyn, whom she'd previously turned down for an actual date outside of their Thursday post-recording sex sessions.

Seema reported her breakup news to her hairstylist, and he responded by saying she was being too picky. Seema later decided to give Zed another chance — but when she broached the idea of a rekindling, he asked her to invest in a new club. “What’s this club called, Red Flag?” Seema asked before ending things for good.

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Charlotte’s daughter Lily (Cathy Ang) did some dumping of her own, selling off a lot of her clothes in order to get money for recording equipment. When Charlotte learned about this, she freaked out and tried to track down the designer garments to buy back.

Nya decided she didn’t want husband Andre Rashad (LeRoy McClain) back after she FaceTimed him on tour to initiate sex, only to discover he had a backup singer in his hotel room. He claimed they’d been working on music together, but critically told Nya during a follow-cup call that “nothing happened yet.” Nya's husband suggested getting a surrogate to solve their fertility struggles, but Nya didsn’t like that idea.

“Motel girl plus the surrogate equals I’m done,” Nya told Miranda over the phone.

Miranda questions her own relationship with Che when she learns that Che was still married. The former lawyer made this discovery when she lost her phone at a beach cleanup and Che sent her husband Lyle (Oliver Hudson) to pick Miranda up.



When Che got home from a dinner with Tony Danza, who had been booked to play their dad on their sitcom, Che explained that they only stayed married because they and Lyle are “both such slackers, we never got around to getting divorced.”

At the end of the episode, Carrie felt like she finally nailed the ad copy, only to find out that Apple had bought her podcast studio and canceled her Sex and the City podcast. Franklyn said he didn’t want to move forward with the podcast or with Carrie because he desired more than just a hookup, leaving Carrie completely single once again.

New episodes of And Just Like That… drops Thursdays on Max.