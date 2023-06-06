'Sex and the City' Turns 25! A By-the-Numbers Blowout

From the cost of Carrie Bradshaw's most expensive outfit to the number of sex scenes in the iconic series, a breakdown of the figures that make up the HBO show

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on June 6, 2023 10:54 AM
SEX AND THE CITY
Photo:

HBO/Everett

Twenty-five years ago, HBO introduced four fabulous friends navigating dating in one iconic city. Sex and the City ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004 and turned Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) into viewers' best friends and fashion inspirations.

"The whole entire ride of Sex and the City has been one surprise after another surprise,” Davis told PEOPLE in 2016. “We never thought we would really be a hit. We didn’t think we’d win an Emmy, we didn’t think we’d get to make one film, much less another film.”

The show has gone on to spawn a sequel series, And Just Like That..., which premieres its second season June 22 on Max. But for the 25th anniversary of the original show's premiere, we break down the numbers that built Sex and the City.

01 of 23

94

sex and the city

Sex and the City episodes across six seasons

02 of 23

94

Sex And The City sex scene episodic

Getty

sex scenes throughout the series

03 of 23

$100,000

Candace Bushnell attends the Clive Davis 90th Birthday Celebration at Casa Cipriani on April 06, 2022 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

how much HBO paid to Candace Bushnell to option her real-life "Sex and the City" newspaper columns

04 of 23

$5

Carrie Bradshaw in the opening credits

HBO

the cost of the tutu Carrie wears in the opening credits

05 of 23

92

Carrie Bradshaw sitting at her computer

HBO/Everett

the total number of questions Carrie asks in her columns

06 of 23

7

Sarah Jessica Parker accepts her award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for "Sex and the City"

Vince Bucci/Getty

Emmys won by the show (out of 54 nominations)

07 of 23

0

Sarah Jessica Parker as "Carrie Bradshaw" on location for "Sex and the City: The Movie" on September 21, 2007, in New York City
Brian Ach/WireImage

naked scenes Parker — who had a no-nudity clause in her contract — agreed to during the show

08 of 23

15

SEX AND THE CITY Episodic of Charlotte

HBO/Everett

the age at which Charlotte started looking for Mr. Right

09 of 23

$4

Kim Cattrall Reportedly Had No Contact With And Just Like That Cast When Filming Her C

how much Carrie gets paid per word to write for Vogue

10 of 23

26

SEX AND THE CITY Charlotte and Trey

HBO/Everett

the longest-running relationship by number of episodes, between Charlotte and Trey (Kyle Maclachlan)

11 of 23

4

SEX AND THE CITY drinking a Cosmo

HBO/Everett

the number of ingredients — vodka, cranberry juice, lime juice and Cointreau — in the ladies' favorite cocktail, the Cosmopolitan

12 of 23

2

SEX AND THE CITY Episodic of Charlotte

HBO/Everett

the number of great loves Charlotte thinks every person gets in their life

13 of 23

30

Magnolia Bakery's Carrie Bradshaw cupcake

magnolia bakery

seconds in which Magnolia Bakery appears in a season 3 episode — after that, the bakery started selling $40,000/week in cupcakes and in 2007, introduced a Carrie cupcake (pictured)

14 of 23

$2,500

Carrie and Aiden

Paramount Pictures/Newsmakers/Getty

the cost of the chair Aiden (John Corbett) sells Carrie in season 3

15 of 23

$40,000

Carrie Bradshaw Monolos

the amount Carrie estimated she spent on shoes by season 4

16 of 23

$4,000

Samantha Jones and a Birkin bag

HBO

the price of a leather Birkin bag when Samantha tried to buy one in season 4

17 of 23

2,560

Carrie and Samantha traveling on a train in season 5, episode 7

HBO

miles Carrie and Samantha traveled by train to San Francisco in season 5

18 of 23

5

pregnant Sarah Jessica Parker in season 5

HBO/Everett

episodes in season 5, which wrapped filming early because Parker was pregnant with son (and first child) James

19 of 23

$485

SEX AND THE CITY Carrie Bradshaw with shoes

HBO/Everett

the cost of the Manolo Blahnik shoes Carrie registers for after hers are stolen at a baby shower in season 6

20 of 23

18

sarah-jessica-parker-4-2000.jpg

hours a day Parker estimated she spent wearing heels while filming

21 of 23

74

SEX AND THE CITY, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker,
HBO/Courtesy Everett Collection

the number of episodes Carrie and Charlotte each spend dating, the most of the four women

22 of 23

$80,000

SEX AND THE CITY Carrie in her Atelier Versace dress

HBO/Everett

the cost of Carrie's most expensive outfit, the Atelier Versace dress she wore in the two-part 2004 finale

23 of 23

10.6 million

SEX AND THE CITY

HBO/Everett

estimated number of people who tuned in for the series finale

Related Articles
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen attends the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Award Ceremony; Woody Harrelson attends HBO Special Screening of 'White House Plumbers'
Ted Danson Calls Making Podcast with Woody Harrelson 'So Much Fun': 'We Get to Reminisce' (Exclusive)
Jeff Garlin
'The Goldbergs' Alum Jeff Garlin Used 'Power and Status to Intimidate and Demean' Colleagues: New Book
Glamorous. Miss Benny as Marco, Kim Cattrall as Madolyn
See Kim Cattrall in Netflix's 'Glamorous' — Which Premieres the Same Day as 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
Danielle Olivera, Amanda Batula and Lindsay Hubbard from Summer House
Amanda Batula Teases a 'Little Bit of Hope' for Danielle and Lindsay After 'Summer House' Reunion (Exclusive)
Anna Shay attends the world premiere of Netflix's The Gray Man
Anna Shay Remembered by Her 'Bling Empire' Family: 'She Always Made Me Feel Like I Belonged' (Exclusive)
Jinger Duggar and brother Josh Duggar mugshot
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Says Brother Josh's Scandal Is Still 'Such a Painful Thing' for the Family to Navigate
Duggar Family - Shiny Happy People
Duggar Doc Producers Say 'Things Fell Through the Cracks' with the Family — but Scandal Is 'Much Bigger'
BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Colin Macrae -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo); BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Daisy Kelliher -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo); BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Gary King -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)
'Below Deck Sailing Yacht': Gary Drops a Bombshell That Sends Colin Spiraling amid Surprise Romance with Daisy
Anna Shay
'Bling Empire' Star Anna Shay Dead from a Stroke at 62 (Exclusive)
Paul Adelstein, KaDee Strickland and Griffin Gluck
KaDee Strickland 'Screamed' When She Realized 'Cruel Summer' Would Be a 'Private Practice' Reunion (Exclusive)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRyHnzFn4HM The Idol | Official Teaser | HBO
'The Idol' Controversy Explained: All About the Drama Behind the HBO Series
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart
Sigourney Weaver Vows to Keep Her Granddaughter Safe in the First Trailer for 'The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart'
Kenya Moore THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA
'RHOA' Kenya Moore Is Rushed to the Hospital After Dizziness, Arm Numbness and a 'Hard Time Breathing'
Amy Duggar King 'Tried' Contacting Josh's Wife to Offer Her and Their Kids a Place to Stay After His Legal Drama
Amy Duggar King 'Tried' Contacting Josh's Wife to Offer Her and Their Kids a Place to Stay After His Legal Drama
Jinger Duggar Vuolo on Feeling Strong Enough to Speak on Her Experiences: Grateful for the Freedom
Jinger Duggar Vuolo on Feeling 'Strong Enough' to Speak on Her Experiences: 'Grateful' for the 'Freedom'
Evan Handler Kim Catrall
Evan Handler Calls Kim Cattrall's 'AJLT' Cameo 'Great,' Even If She Had 'No Contact with Anybody' (Exclusive)