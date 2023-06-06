'Sex and the City' Turns 25! A By-the-Numbers Blowout

Twenty-five years ago, HBO introduced four fabulous friends navigating dating in one iconic city. Sex and the City ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004 and turned Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) into viewers' best friends and fashion inspirations.

"The whole entire ride of Sex and the City has been one surprise after another surprise,” Davis told PEOPLE in 2016. “We never thought we would really be a hit. We didn’t think we’d win an Emmy, we didn’t think we’d get to make one film, much less another film.”

The show has gone on to spawn a sequel series, And Just Like That..., which premieres its second season June 22 on Max. But for the 25th anniversary of the original show's premiere, we break down the numbers that built Sex and the City.