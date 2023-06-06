Entertainment TV 'Sex and the City' Turns 25! A By-the-Numbers Blowout From the cost of Carrie Bradshaw's most expensive outfit to the number of sex scenes in the iconic series, a breakdown of the figures that make up the HBO show By Dana Rose Falcone Published on June 6, 2023 10:54 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: HBO/Everett Twenty-five years ago, HBO introduced four fabulous friends navigating dating in one iconic city. Sex and the City ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004 and turned Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) into viewers' best friends and fashion inspirations. "The whole entire ride of Sex and the City has been one surprise after another surprise,” Davis told PEOPLE in 2016. “We never thought we would really be a hit. We didn’t think we’d win an Emmy, we didn’t think we’d get to make one film, much less another film.” The show has gone on to spawn a sequel series, And Just Like That..., which premieres its second season June 22 on Max. But for the 25th anniversary of the original show's premiere, we break down the numbers that built Sex and the City. 01 of 23 94 Sex and the City episodes across six seasons 02 of 23 94 Getty sex scenes throughout the series 03 of 23 $100,000 Jamie McCarthy/Getty how much HBO paid to Candace Bushnell to option her real-life "Sex and the City" newspaper columns 04 of 23 $5 HBO the cost of the tutu Carrie wears in the opening credits 05 of 23 92 HBO/Everett the total number of questions Carrie asks in her columns 06 of 23 7 Vince Bucci/Getty Emmys won by the show (out of 54 nominations) 07 of 23 0 Brian Ach/WireImage naked scenes Parker — who had a no-nudity clause in her contract — agreed to during the show 08 of 23 15 HBO/Everett the age at which Charlotte started looking for Mr. Right 09 of 23 $4 how much Carrie gets paid per word to write for Vogue 10 of 23 26 HBO/Everett the longest-running relationship by number of episodes, between Charlotte and Trey (Kyle Maclachlan) 11 of 23 4 HBO/Everett the number of ingredients — vodka, cranberry juice, lime juice and Cointreau — in the ladies' favorite cocktail, the Cosmopolitan 12 of 23 2 HBO/Everett the number of great loves Charlotte thinks every person gets in their life 13 of 23 30 magnolia bakery seconds in which Magnolia Bakery appears in a season 3 episode — after that, the bakery started selling $40,000/week in cupcakes and in 2007, introduced a Carrie cupcake (pictured) 14 of 23 $2,500 Paramount Pictures/Newsmakers/Getty the cost of the chair Aiden (John Corbett) sells Carrie in season 3 15 of 23 $40,000 the amount Carrie estimated she spent on shoes by season 4 16 of 23 $4,000 HBO the price of a leather Birkin bag when Samantha tried to buy one in season 4 17 of 23 2,560 HBO miles Carrie and Samantha traveled by train to San Francisco in season 5 18 of 23 5 HBO/Everett episodes in season 5, which wrapped filming early because Parker was pregnant with son (and first child) James 19 of 23 $485 HBO/Everett the cost of the Manolo Blahnik shoes Carrie registers for after hers are stolen at a baby shower in season 6 20 of 23 18 hours a day Parker estimated she spent wearing heels while filming 21 of 23 74 HBO/Courtesy Everett Collection the number of episodes Carrie and Charlotte each spend dating, the most of the four women 22 of 23 $80,000 HBO/Everett the cost of Carrie's most expensive outfit, the Atelier Versace dress she wore in the two-part 2004 finale 23 of 23 10.6 million HBO/Everett estimated number of people who tuned in for the series finale