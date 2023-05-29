Several people have been hospitalized after they were shot in Hollywood, Florida on Monday.

Nine people, including three minors, were admitted to nearby hospitals after they were shot on the 1200 block of N. Boardwalk, according to a CBS News Miami report.

One person of interest is in custody and another suspect is possibly still at large within the area or near the Margarita Hollywood Beach Resort, according to the outlet.

"It is a fluid situation," Memorial Healthcare System spokesperson Yanet Obarrio Sanchez told local news outlet NBC 6.

Sanchez added that some of the victims were "a couple of minors."

The spokesperson also told NBC 6 that five of the victims were admitted to the trauma center at Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment.

The Hollywood Florida Police Department tweeted: “Please avoid the area of Johnson to Garfield Streets, as well as the Broadwalk, due to an ongoing shooting investigation. Heavy police presence in the area. If you are looking to reunite with a family member, we have set up a reunification area at Johnson St and N Ocean bus loop.”

The Hollywood Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment on Monday night.

Mayor Josh Levy wrote on Facebook, “Thank you to the good samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today’s shooting. The Hollywood Police Department Public Information Officer will be providing further information.”



According to WPLG Local 10 news outlet, police have detained one individual and are currently looking for another suspect described as a man with dreadlocks last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt and camouflage shorts.

Anyone with information should contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

