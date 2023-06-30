Seven Dead, 161 Under Investigation After Fungal Meningitis Outbreak Linked to Surgeries in Mexico: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that a fungal meningitis outbreak is linked to surgical procedures at two clinics in Matamoros, Mexico

Published on June 30, 2023 04:31PM EDT
General view of one of the medical clinics suspended by Mexican health authorities, in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico
Medical clinic in Matamoros, Mexico. Photo:

ABRAHAM PINEDA/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that seven people have died due to a fungal meningitis outbreak linked to surgical procedures at two clinics in Mexico.

Investigators with the CDC, the Mexican Ministry of Health and state and local health departments revealed in a release that the outbreak — first reported in May — involves patients who had procedures under epidural anesthesia in Matamoros, Mexico at either River Side Surgical Center or Clinica K-3.

The agency states that there 161 people under investigation, 15 suspected cases, 10 probable cases and nine confirmed cases of fungal meningitis.

Fungal meningitis is a rare, life-threatening fungal infection that causes swelling of the areas around the brain and spinal cord, according to the CDC. People can get infected during medical procedures if infection control protocols are not followed. The infection is not spread from person to person.

Symptoms of fungal meningitis include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck, sensitivity to light and confusion. Though it can take weeks for symptoms to develop — and may be mild at first — they can quickly become severe and life-threatening.

RELATED: 130 Las Vegas Elementary School Students 'Projectile Vomiting' After Mysterious Illness Outbreak

General view of one of the medical clinics suspended by Mexican health authorities, in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico
Medical clinic in Matamoros, Mexico.

ABRAHAM PINEDA/AFP via Getty Images

The CDC said that anyone who has epidural anesthesia at the Matamoros clinics between January 1 and May 13 is at risk and should go to the emergency room as soon as possible to be evaluated and treated, if even there are no symptoms present.

Lab testing involves a healthcare provider performing a spinal tap by inserting a needle into the lower back in a space around the spine to collect fluid, the agency’s website states.

Those who test positive will be treated with antifungal medicines in the hospital for at least 2 weeks. When returning home, patients will then need to take antifungal medicine for at least 3-6 months to completely cure the infection.

