Watch Seth Rogen Boot-Scoot to the Bar Dance from 'Coyote Ugly' in Apple TV+'s 'Platonic'

Seth Rogen has the moves!

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode of his new Apple TV+ series Platonic, the 41-year-old actor is getting down and dirty while showing off his hidden talents.

The new comedy series sees former best friends Will (Rogen) and Sylvia (Rose Byrne) negotiating life and friendship in their 40s. Following Will's divorce, the pair reconnect after a years-long drift. Their rediscovered friendship becomes increasingly consuming, destabilizing both their lives.

While out for a night on the town, their group of friends show off their “secret skills” during a round of drinking. As their hidden talents are displayed one by one, Byrne’s character urges Rogen to jump on the bar.

“I know Will’s secret skill!” she says with a smile. “He can do the dance from Coyote Ugly.”

Apple TV+

Though Will initially demurs, the next scene features Rogen as Will stomping his foot with a hand to his hip and a finger in the air. He then scoots and shakes his booty while showing off his best Western dance moves as The Charlie Daniels Band's iconic 1979 hit “Devil Went Down to Georgia” plays in the background.



“I’m a Coyote!” he yells, victoriously finishing off his secret skill.

Sylvia is up next though she demands that “it has to be completely quiet” for her to properly display her secret skill — doing the wave with her entire body. When other patrons begin to laugh, she shushes them in order to completely concentrate and waves her body in an odd fashion.

She steps it up further by incorporating her robot dance moves and swinging each of her arms around.



Apple TV+

In May, Byrne told PEOPLE that her easy rapport and close friendship with Rogen led to her recruiting him for the series knowing that the show “lives and dies on the friendship and the chemistry of the two people.”

She continued, “I knew that it had to be Seth [to play Will]. And it just was a question of whether he would or not, and convince him, but he was immediately on board, so it was wonderful.”

The friends worked together for the first time on the raucous 2014 comedy Neighbors and later reunited for its sequel in 2016.

Though Byrne and Rogen play close pals who bicker bitterly and swear at each other — as best friends sometimes do — their real-life dynamic is less abrasive.



“We're far more kind with one another. We're from the Commonwealth! He's Canadian; I'm Australian,” the actress, 43, told PEOPLE. “We don't have that front-footedness that the characters necessarily have.”

Platonic is streaming now on Apple TV+.

