Seth Meyers Shares His Worst Family Vacation Memory: Maine Must Have ‘Outlawed Air Conditioners’ (Exclusive)

As the host of Late Night, Seth Meyers is famously calm, collected and welcoming, which makes a recent admission he made to PEOPLE all the more shocking: He has long-simmering beef with Maine.

“The hottest, most miserable vacation of my life,” the 49-year-old Saturday Night Live alum recalls in this week's issue about a childhood family vacation to Molasses Pond, located in rural Hancock County. “It was the worst place we ever went. It should have been called Mosquito Alley.”

The tongue-in-cheek shot at the state — ironically known as Vacationland — sets the irreverent tone for Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers, a hilarious new podcast he hosts with his brother, MADtv and That ’70s Show alum Josh Meyers.

Together, the siblings recall time-worn memories of misadventures with their parents, Larry and Hilary, and invite guests like Amy Poehler, Pete Davidson, Tom Holland, Amy Schumer, Colin Jost and more stars to share their own.

Josh and Seth sailing with mom Hilary in Marblehead, Mass., in 1981. Courtesy Josh & Seth Meyers

“Family vacations are the great equalizer. Everyone took trips,” Seth explains of the idea that inspired the podcast. “They take an oversize place in your memory because they were adventures, whether they went well or went badly. We tend to enjoy talking about the ones that went badly more.”

Adds Josh, 47: “We don’t want our guests to overthink it. There’s charm in who these people were before they were famous. We’ve all had these same experiences.”

Josh and Seth hot-tubbing with mom Hilary and dad Larry in the Outer Banks, N.C., in 2003. Courtesy Josh & Seth Meyers

For the Meyers brothers, Family Trips provides a cathartic outlet to work through some playful trauma, like the time Josh broke his leg on the first day of a trip to Telluride, Colorado.

"Not skiing. He owed some guys money,” Seth deadpans.

Josh and Seth with dad Larry on Loon Mountain, N.H., in 1983. Courtesy Josh & Seth Meyers

Or the time their parents couldn’t find Josh’s birth certificate for an upcoming trip to Bermuda, so they had him baptized to secure the other acceptable form of documentation.

“We’re not religious,” says Josh, “but whenever I get up there, I might be able to get in.”

“I feel like I have a better chance,” answers Seth. “I didn't try to fake it. I feel like a fake baptism might be even worse than no baptism at all.”

Josh and Seth in Bermuda in 2002. Courtesy Josh & Seth Meyers

Or all the times on road trips that the brothers had to share hotel room beds.

“Josh sleeps like the big hand on a clock,” says Seth. “He starts vertical and very slowly begins to spin. And he’s a long fella. It was…not great.”

“I’m reformed now, as a function of my girlfriend and dog,” Josh says in his own defense. “It would be better now, Seth.”



The Meyers family in Keukenhof gardens in Lisse, Netherlands, in 2000. Courtesy Josh & Seth Meyers

For all the fun the brothers are having reminiscing on Family Trips, Seth — a father of three with wife Alexi Ashe — says the trips down memory lane have also given him some serious perspective on parenthood.

Josh and Seth with Larry on Chebeague Island, Maine, in 1984. Courtesy Josh & Seth Meyers

“It’s funny how you start doing things that would be so s---ty if you didn't have your kids with you, that then actually become fun,” he says. “It takes so little to blow their minds. We went to this Memorial Day duck race, where they put rubber duckies in the river. The water was not moving at all. I think it was supposed to take five minutes, but it took an hour and a half. I was so mad, but my kids were so excited. You just have to find a way to look at it through their eyes — and then it's all worth it.”

The Meyers family on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' in 2021. Courtesy Josh & Seth Meyers

The first episode of Family Trips With the Meyers Brothers is available now. New episodes will be available every Tuesday on Apple Podcast, Spotify and other podcast platforms.

