Justin the service dog fetched himself something special at his owner's tradition.

The canine companion received a college diploma from Seton Hall University in New Jersey at the school's graduation, which he walked with his graduating owner Grace Mariani.

During Mariani's commencement ceremony at the Prudential Center on Monday, the pup celebrated along with his owner as she earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree — and then was gifted with some paperwork of his own.

Justin, who accompanied Mariani to her classes during college, was handed a diploma from Seton Hall President Joseph E. Nyre in a sweet viral clip.

In the video, Justin grabs his diploma with his mouth while the crowd cheers on the canine and Mariani. Nyre throws up his hands to celebrate the dog, Mariani, and the pair's achievements.

NJ.com reported that the service dog is 6 years old, a surprising age for a college diploma holder.

Fellow alum and current Seton Hall students commended both Justin and Mariani for their accomplishments on Twitter, with some tweeting that Justin must've been "so proud" of Mariani, and others calling the clip a "wonderful moment."



Stenton Hall University/kristine foley/storyful

Justin isn't the only service dog who should be proud of himself. In October, a 10-year-old black Labrador retriever named Joska got a special honor of her own.

During a ceremony on Holland America Line's Rotterdam ship, the pup earned the Platinum Medallion — given to guests who have spent over 700 cumulative days aboard the cruise line's ships.

Joska, a companion to Cornelia "Connie" Marinussen, who is legally blind, is considered one of the world's most well-traveled dogs by the cruise line. She has assisted her owners during trips to Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, the Caribbean, and the Mediterranean.

"Joska is the first service animal to achieve this lofty status, and we wanted to honor her with an event that shows her how special she is to everyone in our company," said Holland America Line President Gus Antorcha.

"Registered service animals are always welcome aboard Holland America Line ships, and Joska has become a member of our family. She not only brightens the spirits of everyone on board, but she also allows Connie to do what she loves most, which is to cruise and explore the world."