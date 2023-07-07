Serial Killer Allegedly Confesses to 14 Murders in Brazil, Met Some Victims Using Dating Apps

A serial killer in Brazil who reportedly used dating apps to meet some of his 14 alleged murder victims was arrested this week after confessing to his crimes.

According to local outlet Record TV, 35-year-old Renato Teixeira da Silva told reporters he murdered 14 people over the span of 16 years, some while he worked as an escort and some after he met them through dating apps.

The report notes that Teixeira used the nickname "Bruno" as an escort, and Deputy Roberto Krasovic of the 6th DP of São Bernardo do Campo shared with the outlet that Teixeira started killing at 19 and "couldn't hear 'no.'"

Teixeira reportedly usually used a knife in some of his murders, with police investigating the use of poison as well. Teixeira told reporters that he killed 14 people in total while leaving the police station.

The revelation of 14 victims came shortly after he told authorities he only killed nine victims, Record TV reports, and while he was initially being investigated for the deaths of two men and a woman in São Paulo.

Newspaper O Globo also reports that Teixeira confessed to just nine murders in police custody, and was initially being investigated for three of them.

The investigation began when a São Bernardo man's body was found in a rented property, as homeowners received a call allegedly from Teixeira as he identified himself as "Bruno," a name he'd use to rent real estate, per O Globo.

The man's body was in a state of decomposition and was reportedly identified through a tattoo. The man was 60-year-old Mário Marchiani, according to the Daily Mail.

One of the other murders reportedly happened in Santo André, where Teixeira allegedly moved after Marchiani's murder.

Krasovic has told both Brazilian outlets that Teixeira would kill people when he was upset. Police also shared that Teixeira detailed the nature of both his early murders and later murders — from initially using fish poison (extracting poison from pufferfish) to eventually using knives to kill his alleged victims, per O Globo.

His case is now reportedly under investigation.

