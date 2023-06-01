Sergio Calderón, Star of 'Pirates of the Caribbean' and 'Men in Black,' Dead at 77

A rep for Calderón confirms to PEOPLE that the actor died on Wednesday, and was "surrounded by family at the time"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 1, 2023 09:20 AM
Sergio Calderon) arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Screening For Peacock's Original Series 'The Resort'
Sergio Calderón. Photo:

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Sergio Calderón, a prolific actor known for his roles in films like Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End and Men in Black, has died. He was 77.

A rep for Calderón confirms to PEOPLE "that Sergio passed away Wednesday morning," and was "surrounded by family at the time" of his death.

"He was in the hospital previously with a bout of pneumonia; not sure that was the cause," the rep adds.

Calderón was born in Coatlan del Rio, Morelos, Mexico, on July 21, 1945, and studied at the Instituto Andrés Soler of the Asociación Nacional de Actores before making his jump to acting, according to a biography on IMDb.

Tommy Lee Jones, Richard Hamilton & Sergio Calderon Film: Men In Black
Tommy Lee Jones, Richard Hamilton and Sergio Calderón in Men in Black (1997(.

Alamy Stock Photo

The actor had dozens of screen credits to his name over the past 50-plus years, beginning with a role in 1970's The Bridge in the Jungle.

Perhaps most notably, he appeared as Captain Vallenueva in At World's End (2007), and Jose — a.k.a. the "head on a stick" guy — in Men in Black (1997).

Other films Calderón appeared in include The Missing (2003), The Ruins (2008) and Little Fockers (2010), while he also had several roles on television.

After taking a break from acting in 2015, Calderón appeared in three projects in 2022: The Seven Faces of Jane as well as episodes of Better Things and The Resort.

Sergio CalderÃÂ³n attends Peacock, UCP And Entertainment Weekly Host Premiere Screening For Peacock's Original Series "The Resort"
Sergio Calderón.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Tributes to Calderón poured in on social media following the news of his deaths.

"I'm so sad Sergio Calderón has passed," one fan wrote, adding in part, "I always think of him as El Cajon the river pirate from The A-Team. #rip."

"Farewell to the great Sergio Calderón, the mythical river pirate 'El Cajón' in an equally mythical double episode of The A-Team and Captain Villanueva in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End," another fan tweeted, in Spanish.

"Mexican actor, brilliant in two [films] by [writer-director] Luis Alcoriza: National Mechanics and Las Fuerzas Vivas," the latter fan added.

Calderón is survived by wife Karen Dakin, son Patrick Calderón-Dakin, daughter Johanna Calderón-Dakin, son-in-law Raaj and three grandchildren: Krishnaavi, Emiliano and Victoria, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

