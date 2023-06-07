Serena Williams's daughter is already following in her footsteps.

In a throwback video shared on Instagram, the tennis pro, 41, takes daughter Olympia, now 5, out on the tennis courts to pass on some of her famous tennis skills.

"You know what grandpa taught me?" Williams asks her daughter. "So first thing you do is turn," she continues as she turns her body.

"Back, reach, hand, follow through," Williams says, going through the motions as her daughter mimics her. "It's very complicated for a 3-year-old but you might get it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In another clip, Williams bounces a tennis ball and says "bounce hit," to which Olympia swings her racket and connects with the ball. "Good job," her mom says.

As the video plays on, Williams and her daughter continue to hit balls around the court. "That was so close!" Williams exclaims at the end.

Recently, Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian, 40, traveled to Italy for a babymoon with their daughter. The entrepreneur shared a mirror selfie with his wife as the two sat at a table together during their vacation.

"OOO: Took the fam on Babymoon 2," Ohanian wrote. "📸 She asked for a selfie so I took advantage of the mirror."

Later, Ohanian shared more photos, this time of the family exploring the Uffizi Gallery on a private tour. "She said she wanted to see some art, so...," he began the caption. "Grazie, Uffizi, for letting me book an after hours private tour of some amazing works... Michaelangelo... Da Vinci... Botticelli... Caravaggio 😤 we all left inspired," he continued. "Last time I visited was 20 years ago as a broke college student among 1,000s of visitors—this was a surreal night."

The couple first revealed that they are expecting baby No. 2 at the 2023 Met Gala last month.

In a YouTube video sharing the moment they told Olympia the exciting news, Williams explained that they hadn't initially told the 5-year-old as she "can't keep a secret."

"Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, but she did call me fat and she got really stressed out," she shared.

Later, the family of three sat on the couch and Williams asked Olympia, "So you remember how you've been praying for a little sister or brother?"

She nodded, to which the expectant mom said, "Well we went to the doctor and it turns out, I'm not getting fat but I have a baby in my belly."

"Are you kidding me?" Olympia asked.

"Nope, you're going to be a big sister," Ohanian confirmed, to which the little one excitedly cheered and started to run around the room.

