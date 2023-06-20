Pregnant Serena Williams Celebrates Second Child on the Way with European Babymoon — See the Pics!

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian prepped for baby No. 2 with a trip out of the country.

On Monday, the tennis legend shared photos from her recent Eurpoean babymoon, which she went on with husband Ohanian, their daughter Olympia and some of their nearest and dearest including Williams' sisters Lyndrea Price and Isha Price.

In the three pics, Williams, 42, posed proudly with her pregnant belly and her arms around her husband and friends. She highlighted her pregnancy in black leggings and a black tank top.

Olympia took center stage in the first two snaps, striking cute poses in front of her parents and friends. She wore a cute two-piece pink outfit featuring a cropped tank and matching pants. “When your kid can’t stop posing,” Williams captioned the gallery. “Pics from our #babymoon #2023”

Williams also shared photos a couple days ago getting ready for a night out with Ohanian, 40, in Bologna, Italy — just one of the destinations they traveled too on their babymoon.

Last week, Williams posted a photo on Instagram posing with daughter Olympia, 5, while on vacation. In the photo, the mother-daughter duo stood amid a group of trees while Williams wore a bright orange, tiered tank top dress and cradled her bump.

Next to her, Olympia wore a pink tiered dress and has her hand on her hip in one photo. A Green Day hat rested on the tree next to them. "So take the photographs and still frames in your mind," Williams captioned her photo, a lyric from the Green Day track, "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)."

Later, Williams shared a few additional snaps on her Instagram Story. In one, Williams danced in front of the Eiffel Tour in Paris. "Paris, France...," the athlete wrote across the image.

Williams and Ohanian, 40, have been sharing various photos from their time in Europe, and most recently shared a mirror selfie on Saturday with his wife as the two sat at a table together during their vacation.

"OOO: Took the fam on Babymoon 2," Ohanian wrote. "📸 She asked for a selfie so I took advantage of the mirror."

Ohanian went on to post more photos on social media, this time of the family exploring the Uffizi Gallery on a private tour. "She said she wanted to see some art, so...," he began the caption.

"Grazie, Uffizi, for letting me book an after hours private tour of some amazing works... Michaelangelo... Da Vinci... Botticelli... Caravaggio 😤 we all left inspired," he continued. "Last time I visited was 20 years ago as a broke college student among 1,000s of visitors—this was a surreal night."

The couple first revealed that they are expecting baby No. 2 at the 2023 Met Gala in May.

