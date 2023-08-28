Serena Williams is sharing a before and after look at the nursery she prepared for baby Adira's arrival.

Sharing a nursery reveal video on YouTube Sunday, the tennis icon, 41, explains to fans that she was turning daughter Olympia's playroom into a nursery for their newborn daughter.

"A little history about this room, this actually used to be Olympia's room. It had blue carpet and it was like a playroom for her," she shares in the video.

Williams offers a brief peek at Olympia's current room decorated with Disney princess wall decals when the sassy soon-to-be 6-year-old stands in the doorway with her arms spread.

"I've been kicked out of better places," Williams says to the camera before walking away.



Serena Williams Shares Daughter Adira's Nursery

Williams then shows the nursery before she unboxes different wall decals and pans the fairly blank slate. She's interrupted by Olympia, who marches and tries to tug something out of a box of toys on the floor. When she doesn't succeed, she walks over to Williams and pulls the wall decal roll she's holding out of her hand and throws it on the bed.

"Ma'am, excuse me?" Williams repeats as Olympia goes through the motions before stalking out of the room.

"Where your mama at? Your mama needs to come get you," Williams calls after her.

As she rolls the paper back up, the then-pregnant mom says, "Oooh she's lucky, she's lucky we filmin'!"



"I'm just kidding," she laughs. "She's so funny."

Serena Williams' daughter Adira's nursery. Serena Williams/Youtube

After an HGTV-style transition, Williams shows off the finished product, a pale gray nursery with rich red accents, including a royal gold crown leading into baby Adira's crib to red and gold hot air balloons that hang from the ceiling.

Sharing a teaser for the video on Instagram, Williams wrote, "I walked into @poppedoll @byselinabyfernando in the Netherlands and saw a baby bed that took my breath away. I wanted to see if I could get something just like it, but in my own colors of course. Not knowing the gender, I wanted to do a neutral color, but not grey or yellow or brown. I wanted something different. Red."

"They only had 6 weeks to make it …. And they delivered! I literally had Adira the next day!" she continued. "Thanks for making my nursery room dream come true ❤️."

Serena Williams' daughter Adira's closet in her nursery. Serena Williams/Youtube

The couple first revealed their baby news on TikTok last week, where Williams shared a video that begins with the family sitting at a table, with daughter Olympia leaning on Williams as Ohanian types on a laptop in front of them.

Williams then gets up and says she'll be right back and returns with a tightly swaddled newborn. The video ends with Polaroid-style shots of the new family of four.

"Welcome my beautiful angel," she captioned the TikTok.

Speaking with PEOPLE in June, Ohanian, 40, revealed that his wife fell in love with the crib featured in the video after having already bought and put together another.

"I took Serena to a store for kid stuff and we picked out a crib, baby dresser, all that. I ordered it, we get it, set it up. Then Serena finds another one that she likes even more, and I get the text message like, 'Oh my gosh! This one's much cuter!' So I already know, before I even respond, 'Alright, I'll send the other one back.'"

