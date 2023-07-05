Pregnant Serena Williams Works Out to Red Hot Chili Peppers in Gym Selfie Video

Serena Williams is still serving gym-girl coolness while pregnant!

On Tuesday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion shared mirror-selfie videos of herself working out in the gym on Instagram, showing off her growing baby bump.

“Just done some cardio and then I’m going in for some legs,” Williams, 41, told the camera while slapping her thigh. “Leggo!”

The next video showed the tennis legend, in black bicycle shorts and a sports bra, picking up and tossing around a medicine ball before she swung it side to side to work her legs, along with squats.



The Red Hot Chili Peppers' song "Under the Bridge" played in the background before Williams returned on a pink mat in the following video, with 4 Non Blondes' song "What’s Up?" on.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



Pregnant Serena Williams working out. Serena Williams Instagram

The six-time U.S. Open champ first revealed that she is expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian amid the 2023 Met Gala in May.



Williams announced the news on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos of her and Ohanian, 40, whom she married in November 2017.

In one photo, the athlete was holding her baby bump, while in another, the couple was standing next to one another while smiling.

Williams' post included the caption, "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," with a list of outfit, hair and makeup details for the annual fashion-forward event.



Williams shared photos from her recent European babymoon in June, which she went on with Ohanian plus their 5-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia and some of their nearest and dearest, including Williams' sisters Lyndrea Price and Isha Price.

In the three Instagram pics, Williams posed with her arms around her husband and loved ones, wearing black leggings and a black tank top that highlighted her pregnant belly.

Little Olympia took center stage in the first two snaps, striking cute poses in front of the group.

Earlier that month, Williams shared a sweet baby-bump photo set of herself with Olympia, which she captioned with lyrics from Green Day's song "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)": "So take the photographs and still frames in your mind."