Pregnant Serena Williams and Husband Alexis Ohanian Have 'Date Night' Ahead of Welcoming Second Baby

"Gotta love Date night," Williams captioned a sweet photo with her husband posted on Instagram Tuesday

By Jill Lupupa
Updated on August 16, 2023 09:19AM EDT
Serena Williams Alexis Ohanian instagram 08 15 23
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have a date night. Photo:

Serena Williams/Instagram

Serena Williams is stepping out for a parents' date night ahead of welcoming her second child!

The sports legend, 41, posted a sweet photo on Instagram Tuesday, where her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, kissed her cheek and held onto her growing bump.

Ohanian, 40, wore a black baseball hat that read "Los Angeles" paired with a plain black T-shirt, Nike shorts and black Crocs. Williams smiled while sporting a red lip and light-brown braids, wearing a black fitted dress with a sheer lace top and Nike sneakers, while lifting her leg up.

“Gotta love Date night,” the now-retired professional tennis player captioned the post, showing the mom and dad dressed in all black.

“Mom and Dad looking ready for a great date night before becoming a family of four 😍 That’s the best 🔥👏👏❤️,” one fan commented.

The couple, who wed in November 2017, are already parents to 5½-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia, known simply as Olympia.

Olympia is set to become a big sister after her parents announced that they were expecting their second child back in May, when Williams revealed her baby bump on the Met Gala red carpet.

On May 1, the athlete posted a carousel of photos of herself and Ohanian on Instagram, where she was pictured cradling her belly.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," she captioned the post.

Serena Williams Alexis Ohanian Met Galan 05 01 23
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams at the Met Gala in New York City on May 1, 2023.

Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

More recently, on July 31, Williams and her family revealed that she is having a girl following a drone display at her baby shower and "gender reveal."

Williams wore a pink-and-white skirt and top to the event, making it known she was “team pink," as she put it, while showing off her baby bump.

"I'm a little nervous because I don't have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy," she said in "The BIG REVEAL!" video posted on YouTube.

The outdoor party was decorated with a rainbow-colored balloon arch with a sign front and center saying, "Our Next Great Adventure," and a multi-colored balloon bouquet posted on long white sticks to resemble trees.

After a cute prank from Ohanian involving yellow cake instead of pink or blue, drones lit up the sky and spelled out “Girl!”

