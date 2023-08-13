Serena Williams Celebrates Pregnancy at ‘Pre-Push Party’ With Friends, Family and Daughter Olympia

"I feel loved and relaxed," the expecting mom said in her new YouTube video documenting the special day

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 13, 2023 03:05PM EDT
screengrabs from Serena's latest youtube video
Photo:

Serena Williams/YouTube

Serena Williams is relaxing ahead of the birth of her second child!

The retired tennis player, 41, who is expecting another daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian, was given the ultimate pregnancy present — a surprise spa day with her loved ones.

Williams shared a behind-the-scenes look at the fun-filled day on her YouTube channel, where she has been documenting pregnancy milestones like her "baby shower-slash-gender reveal" party, during which she and Ohanian, 40, revealed that they are having a baby girl.

screengrabs from Serena's latest youtube
Serena Williams enjoying a spa day ahead of the birth of her second child.

Serena Williams/YouTube

In the new video, titled “It's a Pre-Push Party,” the tennis great began by telling the camera, “Today, we are having an amazing spa day that's been planned by my friends and my sister.”

Over footage from the gathering, which the expecting mom dubbed a “pre-push party” — “I’m coining that phrase” — and shared that she was treated to a manicure, facial and foot massage.

She added that the event had “great friendships and great champagne... if you're drinking it,” she joked.

screengrabs from Serena's latest youtube
Serena Williams' daughter Olympia enjoying a facial at her mom's "pre-push party.".

Serena Williams/YouTube

Williams’ daughter Olympia, 5, also joined in on the spa action, taking a break from the pool to enjoy a relaxing facial like her athlete mom.

Later in the video, the Olympic gold medalist chatted with the camera in a confessional-style moment, reflecting on whether she feels ready for the arrival of her second child.

“Baby No. 2 is on the way after, you know, lots of time waiting,” she said. “So, how am I feeling about it? Excited, anxious, nervous, happy … all of the above.”

screengrabs from Serena's latest youtube
Serena Williams at her "pre-push party.".

Serena Williams/YouTube

The retired tennis player went on to say that while she is “actually not quite ready today,” — “I don't have my stuff ready, like the crib and the changing table and a plethora of other things” — she is “mentally ready-ish.”

More footage from the relaxing gathering shows Williams with friends and family — including her mom, Oracene Price, and friend Lara Shriftman, who organized the spa day — in matching orange pajama outfits, laughing and posing for photos together.

“I feel so loved today,” Williams said in the video. “Everyone's here. Family's here. We’re all just relaxed. I feel loved and relaxed.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Outside of pool time and facials, Olympia has been keeping busy while her baby sister is on the way.

Earlier this month, the 5-year-old worked on her DIY skills after a special father-daughter trip to Home Depot with dad Ohanian, which the tech entrepreneur documented on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“The ‘Home Depot trip with Papa’ is a rite of passage — unlike my dad,” Alexis wrote alongside photos of the youngster standing in the store and screwing in a nail on what appeared to be a small wooden house — clad in an orange Home Depot apron, of course.

screengrabs from Serena's latest youtube
Serena Williams' daughter Olympia smiling for the camera at her mom's "pre-push party.".

Serena Williams/YouTube

He added: “I've timed it to a fun Saturday kids building session they host. Jr doesn't know how good she has it!”

Later, the proud dad shared another photo of his daughter’s handiwork — a completed LEGO house — on his Instagram Story, alongside which he wrote: “This kit was a little too easy but ended up being a fun (fast) family build.”

“Jr gets way more joy from playing with the build — as a kid, I was also more hyped by the build,” he shared.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian Spends Day at Lake With Kids, Posts Sweet Moment Son Saint Hesitates Jumping into Water
Kim Kardashian Shares Video of Son Saint Hesitating to Jump into the Water During Family Lake Outing: Watch
Gwen Stefaniâs Son Kingston, 17, Performs at Blake Sheltonâs Oklahoma Bar
Gwen Stefani's Son Kingston Rossdale, 17, Performs at Blake Shelton's Oklahoma Bar
Nick Cannon performs at the Natti Natasha & Nick Cannon host Sugar Factory in Times Square
Nick Cannon Treats Twins Monroe and Moroccan to Trip to Sugar Factory in NYC
Brody Jenner Plans on Being the âExact Oppositeâ Kind of Parent Caitlyn Jenner Was to Him
Brody Jenner Plans on Being the ‘Exact Opposite’ Kind of Parent Caitlyn Jenner Was to Him
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns a ball during a training session during Day One of Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on April 28, 2022 in Madrid, Spain.
All About Rafael Nadal's Son
RHOC's Emily Simpson Says 'Mom and Me' Trip with Her Four Kids 'Wasn't Easy,' But Was 'Well Worth It'
RHOC's Emily Simpson Says 'Mom and Me' Trip with Her Three Kids 'Wasn't Easy,' But Was 'Well Worth It'
Naomi Campbell attends "BOSS X NAOMI - Naomi Campbell's Birthday Party" hosted by Daniel Grieder during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Villa Julia on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Naomi Campbell's 2-Year-Old Daughter Is Already a Seasoned Traveler: 'She Rolls with Me'
Rocco Ritchie and Madonna perform during the MDNA North America tour opener at the Wells Fargo Center on August 28, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Madonna Says 'Nothing Gives Me More Joy' as She Celebrates Son Rocco Turning 23 in Emotional Post
Brody Jenner Holds Newborn Daughter Honey Up Next to One of His Baby Photos and Proves They're Twinning
Brody Jenner Shows Newborn Daughter Side-by-Side with His Baby Photo — and They're Almost Identical
christina hall son brayden building
Christina Hall Says Son Brayden Is Taking After His Parents, Has 'Amazing Ideas' About Renovations
Nick Cannon Spars with Son Golden as 6-Year-Old Repeats Affirmations: 'The Champ Is Here'
Nick Cannon Spars with Son Golden as 6-Year-Old Repeats Affirmations: 'The Champ Is Here'
Kellen Lutz Celebrates Son Kasen's 1st Birthday: 'He Is the Absolute Sweetest'
Kellan Lutz Celebrates Son Kasen's First Birthday with Adorable Photos: 'Absolute Sweetest'
Atlanta Falcons' Jake Matthews Enjoys Time Playing with Son Beckett, 9 Months, at NFL Training Camp
Atlanta Falcons' Jake Matthews Enjoys Time Playing with Son Beckett, 9 Months, at NFL Training Camp
Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka
Khloé Kardashian Reflects on Being Pregnant at Same Time as Sister Kylie Jenner in Throwback Photo
Paris Hilton Takes Trip With Son Phoenix, Reveals She Travels With a Pillow With Her Own Face On It
Paris Hilton's Son Phoenix Joins Her and Her Sister Nicky Hilton for a Trip — See Their Travel Snaps
Tia Mowry Opens Up About Breastfeeding Her Two Kids: 'The Journey was Difficult'
Tia Mowry Opens Up About Challenges Faced While Breastfeeding Her 2 Kids: 'The Journey Was Difficult'