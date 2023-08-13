Serena Williams Celebrates Pregnancy at ‘Pre-Push Party’ With Friends, Family and Daughter Olympia

Serena Williams is relaxing ahead of the birth of her second child!

The retired tennis player, 41, who is expecting another daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian, was given the ultimate pregnancy present — a surprise spa day with her loved ones.

Williams shared a behind-the-scenes look at the fun-filled day on her YouTube channel, where she has been documenting pregnancy milestones like her "baby shower-slash-gender reveal" party, during which she and Ohanian, 40, revealed that they are having a baby girl.

Serena Williams enjoying a spa day ahead of the birth of her second child. Serena Williams/YouTube

In the new video, titled “It's a Pre-Push Party,” the tennis great began by telling the camera, “Today, we are having an amazing spa day that's been planned by my friends and my sister.”

Over footage from the gathering, which the expecting mom dubbed a “pre-push party” — “I’m coining that phrase” — and shared that she was treated to a manicure, facial and foot massage.

She added that the event had “great friendships and great champagne... if you're drinking it,” she joked.

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia enjoying a facial at her mom's "pre-push party.". Serena Williams/YouTube

Williams’ daughter Olympia, 5, also joined in on the spa action, taking a break from the pool to enjoy a relaxing facial like her athlete mom.

Later in the video, the Olympic gold medalist chatted with the camera in a confessional-style moment, reflecting on whether she feels ready for the arrival of her second child.

“Baby No. 2 is on the way after, you know, lots of time waiting,” she said. “So, how am I feeling about it? Excited, anxious, nervous, happy … all of the above.”

Serena Williams at her "pre-push party.". Serena Williams/YouTube

The retired tennis player went on to say that while she is “actually not quite ready today,” — “I don't have my stuff ready, like the crib and the changing table and a plethora of other things” — she is “mentally ready-ish.”

More footage from the relaxing gathering shows Williams with friends and family — including her mom, Oracene Price, and friend Lara Shriftman, who organized the spa day — in matching orange pajama outfits, laughing and posing for photos together.

“I feel so loved today,” Williams said in the video. “Everyone's here. Family's here. We’re all just relaxed. I feel loved and relaxed.”

Outside of pool time and facials, Olympia has been keeping busy while her baby sister is on the way.

Earlier this month, the 5-year-old worked on her DIY skills after a special father-daughter trip to Home Depot with dad Ohanian, which the tech entrepreneur documented on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“The ‘Home Depot trip with Papa’ is a rite of passage — unlike my dad,” Alexis wrote alongside photos of the youngster standing in the store and screwing in a nail on what appeared to be a small wooden house — clad in an orange Home Depot apron, of course.

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia smiling for the camera at her mom's "pre-push party.". Serena Williams/YouTube

He added: “I've timed it to a fun Saturday kids building session they host. Jr doesn't know how good she has it!”

Later, the proud dad shared another photo of his daughter’s handiwork — a completed LEGO house — on his Instagram Story, alongside which he wrote: “This kit was a little too easy but ended up being a fun (fast) family build.”

“Jr gets way more joy from playing with the build — as a kid, I was also more hyped by the build,” he shared.

