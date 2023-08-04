Serena Williams Launches New Kids' Show Inspired by Daughter's Doll, 'Dance with Qai Qai' (Exclusive)

"As a family who loves to dance, I know I'll be right next to my daughter practicing our new moves," Williams tells PEOPLE of the show

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 4, 2023 09:00AM EDT
Dance with Qai Qai
Photo:

Dance with Qai Qai

Serena Williams is extending the Qai Qai franchise!

The pregnant tennis pro, 41, and Invisible Universe are launching a new kids' show inspired by Williams' 5-year-old daughter Olympia's favorite doll, Qai Qai. Dance with Qai Qai invites viewers to get up and dance with Qai Qai as she helps get kids moving by teaching them her signature dances.

"It has been amazing to see how Qai Qai has captured the hearts of so many young fans so we're thrilled to introduce them to Dance with Qai Qai!" Williams tells PEOPLE exclusively. "What better way to keep your kids active than by learning dance moves from Qai Qai herself?"

"As a family who loves to dance, I know I'll be right next to my daughter practicing our new moves. We can't wait for other families to get to watch — and dance — together!"

The new series builds off Qai Qai's dancing videos on TikTok, with episodes featuring seasonal and kid-centric themes.

Last year, Williams and Invisible Universe brought Olympia's doll to life with the Qai Qai YouTube series. Before the series premiered, the athlete revealed that 16-year-old Taikirha Miller would voice the character.

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia smiling along with Dance with Qai Qai

Alexis Ohanian

"Everyone needs to find their voice, and I'm happy Qai Qai found hers in Taikirha," Williams, who shares Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian, told PEOPLE in a statement. "Qai Qai has built a massive community on Instagram and TikTok, and I think her loyal fans will love getting to know her on a deeper level."

"Now that she's found her voice, the possibilities for the franchise are endless," she added of the doll, which first appeared on Instagram in 2018.

What started as Williams' desire for her daughter to have a doll she could relate to quickly turned into an internet sensation, amassing millions of fans across her social media platforms.

In September 2022, the tennis star appeared on Good Morning America to talk about her book, The Adventures of Qai Qai, and revealed that Olympia thinks the book is about her, not her doll. "Olympia thinks it's her in the book. She thinks the mom is me and she thinks the dad is my husband," Williams said. "It's quite funny because I'm like it's not us ... I don't want it to go to her head."

The first episode of Dance with Qai Qai is available now on YouTube.

