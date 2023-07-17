Serena Williams Hilariously Reveals Daughter Olympia, 5, Once Called Her Out for Wearing a Wig

The tennis champ shares her 5-year-old daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 17, 2023 05:30PM EDT
Serena Williams and Olympia Twinned in Hot Pink Bathing Suits

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia isn't afraid to drop some truth bombs!

On Sunday, the tennis champ shared a hilarious story on Twitter, retelling the moment that her daughter Olympia once called her out for wearing a wig.

"Nice lady: I love your hair," the pregnant tennis star, 41, began her now-viral Tweet. "Me: Awww Thanks! Olympia: It's a WIG!!!"

The six-time U.S. Open singles champ shares her daughter Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian, 40. The couple announced they are expecting their second baby together at the 2023 Met Gala in May.

In July, Williams shared photos of herself lounging on a couch with Olympia on Instagram. “Behind the scenes … On set in hot weather trying to look cool,” she captioned the post, though she didn't reveal what project she was working on at the time.

In the first photo, Williams peered off to the side while her daughter did the same with a smile. She then looked into the camera with her arms up behind her head in the next snapshot.

Her baby bump was visible under her form-fitting orange dress, while Olympia appeared to be wearing a white cover-up over a pink printed swimsuit.

In June, the pregnant athlete shared photos of herself with her daughter while on vacation in Europe. In the photo, the mother-daughter duo stand amid a group of trees while Williams wore a bright orange, tiered tank top dress, and cradles her bump. Next to her, Olympia wears a pink tiered dress and has her hand on her hip in one photo. A Green Day hat rests on the tree next to them.

"So take the photographs and still frames in your mind," Williams captioned her photo, a lyric from the Green Day track, "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)."

Williams and Ohanian shared various photos from their time together in Europe. The proud father shared a mirror selfie with his wife as the two sat at a table together during their vacation.

"OOO: Took the fam on Babymoon 2," Ohanian wrote. "📸 She asked for a selfie so I took advantage of the mirror."

