Serena Williams' Daughter Becomes 'Youngest 2-Team Owner' in Sports as She Now Co-Owns L.A. Golf Club

Serena Williams is teeing her daughter Olympia up for success!

The tennis pro's daughter Olympia, 5, is now the proud co-owner of the Los Angeles Golf Club, alongside both Williams, 41, and husband Alexis Ohanian, 40. In an Instagram post, Ohanian shared the exciting news.

"Announcing my fellow co-owner of @wearelagc...@olympiaohanian!" the Reddit co-founder captioned the post. "Olympia is the youngest owner in professional sports (@weareangelcity) and is now the youngest 2-team owner in professional sports."

"She'll be joined by her future sibling 🥳," he concluded.

In March, Ohanian talked with PEOPLE exclusively about the role his daughter plays in Angel City Football Club. The dad shared that Olympia "doesn't actually understand" her stake in the sport.

"Right now all Olympia knows is that Angel City FC is our team, and she loves cheering for them," the tech entrepreneur told PEOPLE. "I think as she gets older, maybe she'll come to see the different layers to it."

"Obviously, being the youngest owner of pro sports is pretty fun, but she doesn't actually understand that she is the youngest owner in pro sports," he continued. "Try to keep that for as long as we can."

After becoming a lead investor in Angel City FC three years ago, Ohanian detailed how his daughter largely influenced the decision in an Instagram post.

"As someone who spends hours kicking around a football with my two-year-old daughter, I want her to have a front row seat to this revolution. I'm personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in women's sports is important to my wife @serenawilliams and me, and we want to be a part of making a better future for our daughter @olympiaohanian," he wrote.

Olympia showed off her impressive footwork on the field before scoring a goal with the team in an Instagram post in August.

"Running with the Angels @weareangelcity@thinkbetterjair w the assist," read a caption accompanying the video.