Serena Williams’ Pregnancy Self-Care Included the $10 Body Oil Shoppers Call a ‘Lifesaver’ for Stretch Marks

Congratulations are in order for Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian, who just welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world this week!

It reminded us that, just last month, the tennis icon shared all of her pregnancy care secrets in a YouTube video. Among the natural oils and body butters she swears by, she also highlighted the Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil, which you can get on sale at Amazon right now.

“Another [product] that I use, people swear by it, is Bio-Oil. It’s natural, and it’s for stretch marks and people love it,” Williams said in the video.

Williams smoothes on a generous layer of the popular body oil to her belly and credits her best friend for initially turning her on to the holy grail product — which has racked up more than 72,000 five-star ratings from shoppers.

Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil, $10

Amazon

Bio-Oil is loaded with a nourishing blend of good-for-you ingredients, including vitamin E, vitamin A, rosemary oil, lavender oil, chamomile oil, and its breakthrough ingredient PurCellin Oil, which means this dermatologist-recommended remedy works wonders on scars, stretch marks, uneven skin tone, and so much more. To see the best results, the brand recommends applying the oil twice daily for three months.

One reviewer described this body oil as a “lifesaver” at different points of their life, and mentioned that, even at eight months pregnant, they had “no stretch marks at all” thanks to regular applications.

Another satisfied shopper described their results with Bio-Oil as “astonishing” and credited the product for changing their skin. They said it effectively evened out their skin tone and diminished the appearance of hyperpigmentation and finished their review by saying, “I will use this for the rest of my life.”

And finally, a third reviewer said that the oil not only “smells amazing,” but also significantly helped “lighten dark spots,” made stretch marks less visible, and kept their skin “moisturized” with consistent use.

Stock up on a few bottles of the Serena Willams-approved Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil while you can get it for just $10 at Amazon.



Shop More Bio-Oil Products at Amazon

Bio-Oil Three-Piece Skincare Set, $32

Amazon

Bio-Oil Moisturizing Body Lotion, $16

Amazon

Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel, $12

Amazon

Bio-Oil Natural Skincare Body Oil, $38

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.