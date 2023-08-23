Serena Williams’ Pregnancy Self-Care Included the $10 Body Oil Shoppers Call a ‘Lifesaver’ for Stretch Marks

The tennis star just welcomed her second child, Adira River Ohanian, with husband Alexis Ohanian

By
Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.

Follow her on Instagram.

Published on August 23, 2023 05:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Serena Williams Bio Oil Sale Tout
Photo:

Getty Images / People / Tyler Roeland

Congratulations are in order for Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian, who just welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world this week! 

It reminded us that, just last month, the tennis icon shared all of her pregnancy care secrets in a YouTube video. Among the natural oils and body butters she swears by, she also highlighted the Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil, which you can get on sale at Amazon right now. 

“Another [product] that I use, people swear by it, is Bio-Oil. It’s natural, and it’s for stretch marks and people love it,” Williams said in the video. 

Williams smoothes on a generous layer of the popular body oil to her belly and credits her best friend for initially turning her on to the holy grail product — which has racked up more than 72,000 five-star ratings from shoppers.  

Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil, $10

Amazon

Amazon

Bio-Oil is loaded with a nourishing blend of good-for-you ingredients, including vitamin E, vitamin A, rosemary oil, lavender oil, chamomile oil, and its breakthrough ingredient PurCellin Oil, which means this dermatologist-recommended remedy works wonders on scars, stretch marks, uneven skin tone, and so much more. To see the best results, the brand recommends applying the oil twice daily for three months.  

One reviewer described this body oil as a “lifesaver” at different points of their life, and mentioned that, even at eight months pregnant, they had “no stretch marks at all” thanks to regular applications. 

Another satisfied shopper described their results with Bio-Oil as “astonishing” and credited the product for changing their skin. They said it effectively evened out their skin tone and diminished the appearance of hyperpigmentation and finished their review by saying, “I will use this for the rest of my life.”

And finally, a third reviewer said that the oil not only “smells amazing,” but also significantly helped “lighten dark spots,” made stretch marks less visible, and kept their skin “moisturized” with consistent use.  

Stock up on a few bottles of the Serena Willams-approved Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil while you can get it for just $10 at Amazon.

Shop More Bio-Oil Products at Amazon

Bio-Oil Three-Piece Skincare Set, $32

Amazon

Amazon

Bio-Oil Moisturizing Body Lotion, $16

Amazon

Amazon

Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel, $12

Amazon

Amazon

Bio-Oil Natural Skincare Body Oil, $38

Amazon

Amazon

