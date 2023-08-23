Lifestyle Beauty Serena Williams’ Pregnancy Self-Care Included the $10 Body Oil Shoppers Call a ‘Lifesaver’ for Stretch Marks The tennis star just welcomed her second child, Adira River Ohanian, with husband Alexis Ohanian By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 23, 2023 05:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images / People / Tyler Roeland Congratulations are in order for Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian, who just welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world this week! It reminded us that, just last month, the tennis icon shared all of her pregnancy care secrets in a YouTube video. Among the natural oils and body butters she swears by, she also highlighted the Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil, which you can get on sale at Amazon right now. “Another [product] that I use, people swear by it, is Bio-Oil. It’s natural, and it’s for stretch marks and people love it,” Williams said in the video. Williams smoothes on a generous layer of the popular body oil to her belly and credits her best friend for initially turning her on to the holy grail product — which has racked up more than 72,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil, $10 Amazon Buy on Amazon $14 $10 Bio-Oil is loaded with a nourishing blend of good-for-you ingredients, including vitamin E, vitamin A, rosemary oil, lavender oil, chamomile oil, and its breakthrough ingredient PurCellin Oil, which means this dermatologist-recommended remedy works wonders on scars, stretch marks, uneven skin tone, and so much more. To see the best results, the brand recommends applying the oil twice daily for three months. One reviewer described this body oil as a “lifesaver” at different points of their life, and mentioned that, even at eight months pregnant, they had “no stretch marks at all” thanks to regular applications. T3 Hair Tools Are on Sale for a Limited Time — Including the Best Travel Hair Dryer We Tested Another satisfied shopper described their results with Bio-Oil as “astonishing” and credited the product for changing their skin. They said it effectively evened out their skin tone and diminished the appearance of hyperpigmentation and finished their review by saying, “I will use this for the rest of my life.” And finally, a third reviewer said that the oil not only “smells amazing,” but also significantly helped “lighten dark spots,” made stretch marks less visible, and kept their skin “moisturized” with consistent use. Stock up on a few bottles of the Serena Willams-approved Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil while you can get it for just $10 at Amazon. Shop More Bio-Oil Products at Amazon Bio-Oil Three-Piece Skincare Set, $32 Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $32 Bio-Oil Moisturizing Body Lotion, $16 Amazon Buy on Amazon $16 Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel, $12 Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 $12 Bio-Oil Natural Skincare Body Oil, $38 Amazon Buy on Amazon $38 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Katie Holmes’ $575 Sandals Are Sold Out, but Similar Styles Are Just $63 at the Teva Sale T3 Hair Tools Are on Sale for a Limited Time — Including the Best Travel Hair Dryer We Tested The Best Teeth Whitening Kit We Tested Shows Results in Just 30 Minutes — and It’s on Sale Before Labor Day