Pregnant Serena Williams and Husband Alexis Ohanian Reveal Sex of Second Baby — with a Drone Display!

Serena Williams is having a girl!

The pro tennis player, 41, and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, announced the sex of their second baby together - the couple are already parents to daughter Olympia, 5 - in grand style.

Serena arrived at her "baby shower-slash-gender reveal" party making it known that she was "team pink," as she put it, wearing a pink and white skirt and top that showed off her baby bump. "I'm a little nervous because I don't have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy," she said in a video of the festivity posted on YouTube Monday.

The outdoor party was decorated with a rainbow-colored balloon arch with a sign front and center saying, "Our Next Great Adventure," a multi-colored balloon bouquet posted on long white sticks to resemble trees, with matching blankets tossed around the luscious grounds for guests' relaxing pleasure.

There was dancing (and music supplied by DJ Mike Wise), a dunk tank, and a whole lot of hugging as the hours whittled away.

However, Ohanian wanted to have some fun with the moment, which Williams did not know about. Rather than the standard pink cake for a girl and blue cake for a boy, Ohanian ordered a yellow cake to throw off the tennis superstar.

“I'm doing this because I want to troll her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal of Jelly Bean," he whispered into the camera, referring to the pet name they have for their baby. "She will cut into this cake and probably be disappointed and hopefully appreciate my troll. But, we'll see. I don't know if she's gonna be a professional about it. She might see this cake come out, roll her eyes, and say, ‘This guy had one job and he gave me a goddamn cake gender reveal.’ But we'll see. there's a reveal after the reveal.”

Williams cut into the cake, saw that it was yellow, smiled, put it on a plate... and moved to smoosh it right into Alexis' face.

“We are actually going to reveal Jelly Bean’s sex. The way we’re going to do it, though, is with a little style and some spectacular lights.” Ohanian said before calling on the DJ to give them some music and “draw attention to the heavens.” After some oohing and ahhing, drones lit up the sky and spelled out “Girl!”

As the guests cheered and applauded, Serena, Alexis, and Olympia shouted their joy.

In May, the tennis champ announced that she was expecting her second child. Williams announced the news on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos of her and Ohanian. In one photo, Williams held her baby bump, and in another, the couple stood next to one another smiling.

The post included the caption: "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," with a list of outfit, hair, and makeup details for the Met Gala.

News of Williams' pregnancy came after she wrote an essay for Vogue last year about her decision to begin an "evolution" away from tennis and her hopes of adding another little one to her family of three.

Williams also revealed she "never thought about having kids" when beginning her career in the essay.

"There were times when I've wondered if I should ever bring kids into this world, with all its problems. I was never that confident or comfortable around babies or children, and I figured that if I ever did have a baby, I would have people taking care of it 24/7," she explained.

Since announcing her pregnancy, the family of three went on a European baby moon together, posting several photos to their respective Instagram profiles.

In one photo, Williams and her daughter Olympia stood amid a group of trees while Williams wore a bright orange, tiered tank top dress, and cradled her bump.



Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images

Next to her, Olympia wore a pink tiered dress and had her hand on her hip in one photo. A Green Day hat rested on the tree next to them. "So take the photographs and still frames in your mind," Williams captioned her photo, a lyric from the Green Day song "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)."

Later, Williams shared a few additional snaps on her Instagram Story. In one, Williams dances in front of the Eiffel Tour in Paris. "Paris, France...," the athlete wrote across the image.