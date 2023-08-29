Serena Pitt Launches Line of Travel Accessories Ahead of Wedding to Joe Amabile: ‘Felt Like the Perfect Fit’

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' star launched Reset, her line of fashion travel accessories on Aug. 29

By
Emily Strohm
Emily Strohm
Emily Strohm is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE. She has been at PEOPLE for 11 years and has written nearly 40 cover stories for the magazine.
Published on August 29, 2023 11:00AM EDT
bachelorette serena pitt travel line
Serena Pitt . Photo:

Madison Baker

Serena Pitt is breaking into the travel accessory business.

The Bachelor in Paradise star, 25, launched Reset, her line of fashion forward travel accessories on Aug. 29.

“My passion for traveling has always been something at the heart of everything I do," Pitt tells PEOPLE. “From growing up in Canada, to the beaches of Mexico where I met my husband and beyond. Launching a travel accessory line is driven by both my life long love for travel and my desire to have quality travel accessories where I don’t have to sacrifice fashion or function.”

bachelorette serena pitt travel line
Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile.

Madison Baker

The line includes three essential travel products: a fanny pack, passport wallet and accessories case. Each product comes in two color options: black and cognac. 

“As someone who practically lives at the airport, launching my own line of travel products felt like the perfect fit," adds Pitt.

With her wedding to Joe Amabile right around the corner, Pitt's new business venture comes just in time for bridal party gifts.

bachelorette serena pitt travel line
Serena Pitt.

Madison Baker

She plans to hand out all three products the morning of her “I do’s” as a thank you to her bridesmaids.

The couple's upcoming wedding— set to take place in September in Charleston, S.C.— will be the second time she says "I do" to Amabile. The pair, who got engaged on season 7 of BIP, married in an intimate ceremony at City Hall in New York City in October.

Shortly after, the duo opened up to PEOPLE about their surprise nuptials. "We have always known marriage was in our future, it just looked a little bit different than we expected," the couple said.

bachelorette serena pitt travel line
Serena Pitt.

Madison Baker

"We still plan on having a big wedding next fall that we are already planning, but with everything being so public in our relationship, having a private moment for just the two of us felt so special and intimate," they added. "Natasha Parker was our witness, someone that has seen our relationship from the very beginning."

"We can't wait to celebrate with all of our family and friends next year at our wedding," they continued, "because who doesn't want to marry the love of their life twice?"

