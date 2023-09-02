Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Celebrate Their Wedding Welcome Party and Rehearsal Dinner (Exclusive Photos)

The couple, who originally said "I do" at City Hall in New York City in October 2022, are set to wed for a second time on Saturday

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 2, 2023 11:05AM EDT
Serena Pitt and Joe Amable Celebrate Their Wedding Welcome Party and Rehearsal Dinner
Serena Pitt and Joe Amable celebrate their wedding welcome party and rehearsal dinner . Photo:

Olivia Leigh Photographie

Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are gearing up for their second wedding day!

The couple, who originally said "I do" at City Hall in New York City in October 2022, celebrated ahead of their Saturday nuptials with a rehearsal dinner and welcome party at Cannon Green in Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday evening.

During the rehearsal dinner, which welcomed close family and friends, Pitt, 25, wore a lehenga — a traditional Indian gown — from Fashion by Rohini and shoes from BCBG.

For the welcome party that followed, the reality star wore a white mini-dress from Galia Lahev, which she paired with shoes from Larroude.

Serena Pitt and Joe Amable Celebrate Their Wedding Welcome Party and Rehearsal Dinner
Serena Pitt during her and Joe Amable's rehearsal dinner on Friday.

Olivia Leigh Photographie

During both events, which saw Christine Janda Design & Events plan, design and provide florals, Pitt completed her outfits with jewelry from Ring Concierge.

Pitt and Amabile first met and later got engaged on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Serena Pitt and Joe Amable Celebrate Their Wedding Welcome Party and Rehearsal Dinner
Serena Pitt and Joe Amable at their rehearsal dinner on Friday.

Olivia Leigh Photographie

"Your smile, your charm, your looks, this whole thing. The Toronto accent. It's just really everything about you," Amabile told Pitt as he proposed. "It happened fast, faster than I thought, but at this point, I don't see myself not wanting to wake up with you by my side."

He added, "When I think about forever, you know that's scary. And then I think about it with you, it feels right. You told me you were falling in love with me first. You told me you loved me first, now it's my turn. Serena Pitt, I love you very much, will you marry me?"

Serena Pitt and Joe Amable Celebrate Their Wedding Welcome Party and Rehearsal Dinner
Serena Pitt and Joe Amable during their rehearsal dinner on Friday ahead of their Saturday nuptials.

Olivia Leigh Photographie

After the show wrapped, the couple maintained a long-distance relationship for months, before moving in together in New York City in March 2022.

Later, in October, the duo said "I do" at City Hall in Manhattan.

Serena Pitt and Joe Amable Celebrate Their Wedding Welcome Party and Rehearsal Dinner
Serena Pitt and Joe Amable share a sweet moment during their wedding welcome party on Friday.

Olivia Leigh Photographie

"We have always known marriage was in our future, it just looked a little bit different than we expected," Amabile and Pitt told PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

"We still plan on having a big wedding next fall that we are already planning, but with everything being so public in our relationship, having a private moment just the two of us felt so special and intimate," they added. "Natasha Parker was our witness, someone that has seen our relationship from the very beginning."

Serena Pitt and Joe Amable Celebrate Their Wedding Welcome Party and Rehearsal Dinner
Serena Pitt during her and Joe Amable's wedding welcome party on Friday.

Olivia Leigh Photographie

"We can't wait to celebrate with all of our family and friends next year at our wedding," the couple continued, "because who doesn't want to marry the love of their life twice?"

Amabile and Pitt also shared their happy news on their Instagram and YouTube pages at the time, with the caption: "JUST MARRIED!!"

Related Articles
Rebecca WhitlingerSmile
Bridesmaid Keeps Wearing Her Dress Around the World, 35 Years After Her Friend’s Wedding
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Celebrate 45 Month Anniversary
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Celebrate '45-Month Anniversary' in Series of Sweet Snaps: ‘Love’
Weddings: 'Law and Order' 's Odelya Halevi Engaged to Boyfriend Aaron Mazor: 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered'
'Law & Order's Odelya Halevi Engaged to Boyfriend Aaron Mazor: 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered'
Viral wedding sign
Couple's Wedding Sign Goes Viral for 'Featuring' Groom – See the Photo!
Jelly Roll Vow Renewal
Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Renew Wedding Vows in Vegas Ceremony to Celebrate Anniversary: 'Lucky #7'
Actors Playing Cinderella and Prince Charming Get Engaged During Cinderella Production
'Cinderella' Actors Who Got Engaged Onstage Reveal Fairytale-Themed Wedding Plans (Exclusive)
Bradley Leake hair interview
Celeb Hairstylist Bradley Leake on Wedding Hair Trends and How Brides Can Achieve a Look They 'Won't Regret'
Garth Brooks and Wife Trisha Yearwood Give Robin Roberts Sweet Advice Ahead of Marriage
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Give Robin Roberts Marital Advice Before Wedding: 'Marry Your Best Friend'
Sara Blakely, Spanx founder and business icon, attends an event hosted by Jane Fonda & Friends to launch an initiative for her Georgia-based charity to impact 300,000 youth on October 28, 2021
Spanx Founder Sara Blakely Was a Bridesmaid 13 Times Before Her Own Wedding: 'Building My Empires'
A couple poses for a wedding photo shoot on the Bund promenade along the Huangpu River during sunrise in Shanghai on September 7, 2022.
China Is Offering Couples a Cash Incentive to Get Married Before They Turn 25
NBA Player Cody Zeller Marries Christian Singer Leanna Crawford
NBA Player Cody Zeller Marries Singer Leanna Crawford in Nashville Wedding: ‘Dream Come True’ (Exclusive)
Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Derek Hough’s Groomsmen Included Sister Julianne’s Ex-Husband Brooks Laich and Mark Ballas: See the Pic!
Debbie Reynolds gives singer Eddie Fisher
20 Vintage Celebrity Wedding Day Photos
bachelorette serena pitt travel line
Serena Pitt Launches Line of Travel Accessories Ahead of Wedding to Joe Amabile: ‘Felt Like the Perfect Fit’
Jennifer Williams VH1 'Basketball Wives' TV show season 10 premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 16 May 2022
'Basketball Wives’ Jennifer Williams Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Christian Gold — See Her Ring!
Kelly Ripa attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC
Why Kelly Ripa Didn’t Have a Bachelorette Party Before Mark Consuelos Wedding