Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are gearing up for their second wedding day!

The couple, who originally said "I do" at City Hall in New York City in October 2022, celebrated ahead of their Saturday nuptials with a rehearsal dinner and welcome party at Cannon Green in Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday evening.

During the rehearsal dinner, which welcomed close family and friends, Pitt, 25, wore a lehenga — a traditional Indian gown — from Fashion by Rohini and shoes from BCBG.

For the welcome party that followed, the reality star wore a white mini-dress from Galia Lahev, which she paired with shoes from Larroude.



Serena Pitt during her and Joe Amable's rehearsal dinner on Friday. Olivia Leigh Photographie

During both events, which saw Christine Janda Design & Events plan, design and provide florals, Pitt completed her outfits with jewelry from Ring Concierge.

Pitt and Amabile first met and later got engaged on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Serena Pitt and Joe Amable at their rehearsal dinner on Friday. Olivia Leigh Photographie

"Your smile, your charm, your looks, this whole thing. The Toronto accent. It's just really everything about you," Amabile told Pitt as he proposed. "It happened fast, faster than I thought, but at this point, I don't see myself not wanting to wake up with you by my side."

He added, "When I think about forever, you know that's scary. And then I think about it with you, it feels right. You told me you were falling in love with me first. You told me you loved me first, now it's my turn. Serena Pitt, I love you very much, will you marry me?"

Serena Pitt and Joe Amable during their rehearsal dinner on Friday ahead of their Saturday nuptials. Olivia Leigh Photographie

After the show wrapped, the couple maintained a long-distance relationship for months, before moving in together in New York City in March 2022.

Later, in October, the duo said "I do" at City Hall in Manhattan.

Serena Pitt and Joe Amable share a sweet moment during their wedding welcome party on Friday. Olivia Leigh Photographie

"We have always known marriage was in our future, it just looked a little bit different than we expected," Amabile and Pitt told PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

"We still plan on having a big wedding next fall that we are already planning, but with everything being so public in our relationship, having a private moment just the two of us felt so special and intimate," they added. "Natasha Parker was our witness, someone that has seen our relationship from the very beginning."

Serena Pitt during her and Joe Amable's wedding welcome party on Friday. Olivia Leigh Photographie

"We can't wait to celebrate with all of our family and friends next year at our wedding," the couple continued, "because who doesn't want to marry the love of their life twice?"

Amabile and Pitt also shared their happy news on their Instagram and YouTube pages at the time, with the caption: "JUST MARRIED!!"

