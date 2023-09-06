Serena Pitt Says She and Joe Amabile Spent the Night Before Their Wedding Together: 'We're Already Married!'

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' alums said "I do" at City Hall last year, but celebrated with a big party in Charleston, South Carolina earlier this month

Published on September 6, 2023 06:10PM EDT
bip-joe-amabile-serena-pitt-engagement-party-082622-7-1500
'Bachelor in Paradise' stars Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

Bachelor in Paradises Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt said “I do” at City Hall last year and celebrated with friends and family over Labor Day weekend this summer.

But because they’d technically already tied the knot, the reality stars didn’t feel the need to follow standard wedding traditions, including spending the night apart before their Charleston, South Carolina nuptials.

"Joe and I did spend the night together," Pitt, 25, said on Wednesday’s Bachelor Happy Hour podcast episode. "I know there’s like the tradition of sleeping in separate rooms on your wedding night but one: we’re already married."

Amabile, 37, added, “We broke that tradition a year ago!”

Pitt also thought she’d sleep better with Amabile by her side.

"Two: I’m not a great sleeper and you’re not really a great sleeper either," she said to Amabile. "And I was just like, why would I go sleep by myself in a different room the night before our wedding? I’m like, guaranteed to have a bad sleep if I do that. So I’m glad we slept in the same bed the night before."

Serena Pitt and Joe Amable Get Married for a Second Time in 'Magical' Wedding: 'Happiest Moment of Our Lives'
Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile at their Sept. 2 wedding ceremony in Charleston, South Carolina.

Olivia Leigh Photographie

Pitt shared that she and Amabile went their separate ways around 7:30 or 8:00 a.m. the next morning and then didn’t see each other again until the first look. Amabile called the first look “the most nervous I was” on his wedding day.

“It was such a build-up,” Amabile explained. “And I know the first look is just you and I, but it was such a build-up to that. And then I was like, it was getting hot — I was in my head. I’m like, I don’t want my shirt to get wrinkled. And yeah, I just … I was like, I know it’s going to be the first time I’m going to see you in your wedding dress and it’s going to be intimate and kind of emotional so I was like, I was nervous for that.”

Pitt agreed that the first look presented a “more nerve-wracking” experience for Amabile “because you don’t know what you’re going to see when you turn around.”

“When I turned around, I was so thrown off because I was expecting you to be walking towards me,” Pitt said to Amabile. “And you were just standing right there.”

Serena Pitt and Joe Amable Get Married for a Second Time in 'Magical' Wedding: 'Happiest Moment of Our Lives'
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt at their Sept. 2 wedding reception in Charleston, South Carolina.

Olivia Leigh Photographie

Pitt wore a gown designed by Robert Bullock, which Amabile described as “really pretty.”

“I thought it was just going to have a little more like texture to it, like a little more design or something,” he told Pitt. “So when I saw how simple it was, I was like, oh that’s really elegant.”

When it came to exchanging their vows, Amabile confessed he “wanted to cut” off Pitt because “I wanted to go first.”

Pitt said she wanted to go first, too, but when she did, she skipped over part of what she’d prepared. “I was like, I need to get these vows done first because I’m so nervous,” she said. “I was literally so nervous, guys, that I accidentally started my vows on page 2. And I only read page 2 on.”

The couple, who got engaged after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, revealed that they also made a last-minute decision about their wedding song when they arrived in South Carolina. While in the Uber from the airport, they heard one of the songs they’d been considering: “Joy of My Life” by Chris Stapleton.

Serena Pitt and Joe Amable Get Married for a Second Time in 'Magical' Wedding: 'Happiest Moment of Our Lives'
Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile at their Sept. 2 in Charleston, South Carolina.

Olivia Leigh Photographie

“We had the hardest time — just to be clear — picking our first dance song,” Pitt said. “We went back and forth for months. We finally settled on this one. We were looking at each other like, what a crazy sign! This has to be a good sign that the song is playing.”

But Amabile didn’t agree.

“Joe texts me, we’re sitting next to each other in the Uber and goes, ‘It just didn’t hit like I thought it would,’” Pitt continued. “But it kind of worked out because we were between two songs and one of them I loved. I’d been holding out hope for a while and we ended up going with that one, which was the song ‘Take My Heart' by The Teskey Brothers. And it was perfect.”

Ultimately, Amabile said, “I’m happy we switched.”

Next, the newlyweds will celebrate with a honeymoon in Italy — all planned by Amabile.

“Joe booked our entire honeymoon, down to the dinner reservations!” Pitt told PEOPLE. “It's going to be unbelievably romantic. And the perfect fit for us as major pasta lovers.”

