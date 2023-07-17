'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Serena Pitt Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party in Las Vegas! (Exclusive)

The bride-to-be and fellow 'BIP' star husband Joe Amabile are set to marry for the second time after their surprise courthouse wedding in October

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Published on July 17, 2023 04:04PM EDT
Serena Pitt celebrates her bachelorette party in Las Vegas. Photo:

Chris Tavalare / Tao Group

Serena Pitt celebrated her bachelorette party in style!

The former Bachelor in Paradise star, 25, enjoyed a weekend getaway to Las Vegas with friends where they stayed at The Venetian Resort ahead of Pitt's second wedding to husband Joe Amabile.

The group all stayed together in a hotel suite which was decorated for the special occasion with balloons and flowers, and bottles of welcome Champagne.

Serena Pitt celebrates her bachelorette party with a group of friends.

Chris Tavalare / Tao Group

Throughout the fun-filled weekend, the bachelorette party spent time soaking up the sun at Tao Beach and enjoyed several meals, including dinner at CHICA, lunch at Truth & Tonic and an in-suite brunch buffet.

In pictures from the celebration, Pitt is seen smiling and laughing with her friends while decked out in a white bandeau top and sheer white drawstring pants. She held a colorful fan to help keep cool in the desert heat.

Pitt's upcoming wedding— set to take place in September in Charleston, S.C.— will be the second time she says "I do" to her love Joe Amabile. The couple, who got engaged on season 7 of BIP, married in an intimate ceremony at City Hall in New York City in October.

Shortly after, the pair opened up to PEOPLE about their surprise nuptials. "We have always known marriage was in our future, it just looked a little bit different than we expected," the couple said.

Serena Pitt wears bridal white at her Las Vegas bachelorette party.

Chris Tavalare / Tao Group

"We still plan on having a big wedding next fall that we are already planning, but with everything being so public in our relationship, having a private moment for just the two of us felt so special and intimate," they added. "Natasha Parker was our witness, someone that has seen our relationship from the very beginning."

"We can't wait to celebrate with all of our family and friends next year at our wedding," they continued, "because who doesn't want to marry the love of their life twice?"

They later appeared on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast and shared more behind-the-scenes details about their courthouse ceremony. The couple revealed that they had talked about the idea of eloping ever since their engagement party in Toronto in August, and it took just three weeks to go from Googling "how to get married" to actually exchanging vows.

Chris Tavalare / Tao Group

The reality stars explained that they originally hoped to get married in a Zoom ceremony on their couch, similar to how it was done at the beginning of the pandemic, but after learning it was no longer being offered as an option, they decided on a courthouse wedding.

"It has taken a lot of pressure off of the wedding itself," Amabile said. "I already feel like the pressure is gone."

Heading into the ceremony, Pitt recalled that they "didn't know what to expect at all," but she was soon moved to tears.

bip-joe-amabile-serena-pitt-engagement-party-082622-5-1200

"I just figured you sit down, you sign some papers, and they're like, 'You're married!'" she said. "But you go into this room and it's the two of us, and [our witness], and this woman. And she's like, 'Face each other, look into each other's eyes, hold hands,' and I got so emotional. It made it really real, [but] not in a bad way."

"She was crying," Amabile chimed in, as Pitt admitted, "Yeah, I was crying the whole time."

Once the "I dos" had been exchanged, Pitt said the couple left the courthouse feeling "super excited."

