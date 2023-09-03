Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Get Married Again in 'Magical' Wedding: 'Happiest Moment of Our Lives' (Exclusive)

“This time around it feels like the start of an exciting new chapter,” Amabile told PEOPLE ahead of the ceremony

By
Emily Strohm
Emily Strohm
Emily Strohm is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE. She has been at PEOPLE for 11 years and has written nearly 40 cover stories for the magazine.
and
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
Published on September 3, 2023 12:14PM EDT
Serena Pitt and Joe Amable Get Married for a Second Time in 'Magical' Wedding: 'Happiest Moment of Our Lives'
Photo:

Olivia Leigh Photographie

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt have tied the knot — again!

Nearly a year after they first said “I do” in a New York City courthouse, the couple celebrated their love with a “magical” ceremony at The Cedar Room in Charleston, South Carolina.

“This time around it feels like the start of an exciting new chapter and we are looking forward to continuing doing life together,” Amabile, 37, told PEOPLE ahead of the Sept. 2 nuptials.

Serena Pitt and Joe Amable Get Married for a Second Time in 'Magical' Wedding: 'Happiest Moment of Our Lives'

Olivia Leigh Photographie

Rather than their home cities of Chicago and Toronto, the Bachelor in Paradise alums wanted the “big celebration” to happen somewhere their loved ones could make new memories!

“We wanted to pick a fun weekend getaway city that was accessible to most of our family and friends and had a venue we loved!” Pitt, 25, told PEOPLE. “Charleston is so beautiful and the minute we visited the city and The Cedar Room we could instantly envision our wedding there.”

“We have no prior ties to Charleston but are so excited to create special memories there!” the bride said, adding that she “wanted the weekend to feel like a big celebration” for not only the couple but “everyone we love.”

Serena Pitt and Joe Amable Get Married for a Second Time in 'Magical' Wedding: 'Happiest Moment of Our Lives'

Olivia Leigh Photographie

After choosing their location, top-knotch beverages were the next-biggest priority for the 134-guest ceremony, according to Amabile.

“High-end alcohol was top of the list!” he said. “We wanted it to be a party but also for our guests to be in an environment that was filled with fun and positive energy.”

Fittingly, the ceremony was also officiated by a celebrity mixologist — Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams.

It was “super special” for the reality stars to have Adams, “a good friend of ours,” be the officiant, Amabile adds.

When deciding on their menu, the couple drew inspiration from Charleston.

Hors d'oeuvres had a "southern flair" before a plated dinner, followed by an "awesome" dessert bar, passed mini espresso martinis as well as some delicious late night bites. "There will be no shortage of food at our wedding," he added.

For the ceremony itself, Pitt donned a “simple and elegant” Robert Bullock-designed gown to walk down the aisle, a moment that was soundtracked by Adele’s “Make You Feel My Love.”

Serena Pitt and Joe Amable Get Married for a Second Time in 'Magical' Wedding: 'Happiest Moment of Our Lives'

Olivia Leigh Photographie

For the nuptials, which were planned by Christine Janda Design & Events, The Cedar Room was decked out in lush greens and other earthy tones — Pitt’s favorites.

“Serena loves neutral colors so that inspired our color scheme for the wedding and floral,” Amabile said, noting that the greenery added to the ceremony’s “warm and romantic” feel.

Serena Pitt and Joe Amable Get Married for a Second Time in 'Magical' Wedding: 'Happiest Moment of Our Lives'

Olivia Leigh Photographie

After exchanging handwritten vows and saying “I do,” the couple took center stage for their first dance to "Take My Heart” by The Tesky Brothers.

For the evening festivities, Amabile stayed in his Todd Snyder tux, while the bride changed into a “chic and glamorous” nighttime ensemble designed by Eisen Stein. Pitt’s hair and makeup were done by Kristen Koskella and Contour Fossa.  She opted for soft, beautiful waves for the ceremony and transitioned to a romantic style for the reception using Aveda Air Control hair spray.

Her glowy and timeless makeup look was created using matte neutrals on the eyes and her favorite Clarins Joli Rouge Brilliant sheer lipstick accompanied by Clarins pitaya lip comfort oil. The couple's wedding bands, as well as all of Pitt's Jewelry worn through the wedding weekend events were from Ring Concierge.

Serena Pitt and Joe Amable Get Married for a Second Time in 'Magical' Wedding: 'Happiest Moment of Our Lives'

Olivia Leigh Photographie

Ahead of the September ceremony, both the bride and groom couldn't wait for their wedding weekend to begin.

“I'm most looking forward to the welcome party to start the weekend off!” Amabile told People before the big day. “I love a pre-party on a Friday night!”

Pitt agreed with her husband, adding that “the best feeling will be once dinner and the speeches are done.”

“We will have nothing else on the schedule and can fully enjoy the rest of the evening together,” she said, adding that she was “also looking forward to spending the morning getting ready with my girlfriends and family members.”

Serena Pitt and Joe Amable Get Married for a Second Time in 'Magical' Wedding: 'Happiest Moment of Our Lives'

Olivia Leigh Photographie

As a surprise, Pitt gifted bridal party the Jetsetter bundle from her new fashion-forward travel accessories brand Reset The Label.

According to the newlyweds — who have been going strong since they first met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021 — their favorite thing about each other is their sense of humor. 

“And the fact that she's my best friend,” the groom added of Pitt, who also said that her husband makes her “feel so safe and supported.”

For the couple, celebrating their love with family and friends in the Charleston ceremony was “the happiest moment of our lives,” says Amabile.

Adds Pitt: “It's truly is such a magical day.”

After the nuptials, the Bachelor in Paradise alums are jetting off to Italy (Lake Como, Florence and Tuscany), where they will simply “chill and do nothing together," says Amabile.

Adds Pitt: “Joe booked our entire Honeymoon, down to the dinner reservations! It's going to be unbelievably romantic. And the perfect fit for us as major pasta lovers.”

