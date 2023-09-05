Serbian Player Has Kidney Removed After Getting Elbowed in Abdomen During FIBA World Cup Game

Boriša Simanić had surgery over the weekend to remove one of his kidneys after suffering an elbow to his midsection during a game last week

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 5, 2023 03:31PM EDT
Borisa Simanic of Serbia drives the ball against Nuni Omot of South Sudan during the first round Group B match between South Sudan and Serbia on day 6 of the FIBA Basketball World Cup
Boriša Simanić. Photo:

Liu Lu/VCG via Getty

A member of the Serbian national basketball team has lost one of his kidneys after he was injured during a FIBA World Cup game last week, according to multiple reports.

Boriša Simanić, a power forward who previously played on the Utah Jazz 2022 summer league team, had surgery over the weekend to remove one of his kidneys after suffering an elbow to his midsection during the final minutes of the Serbia-South Sudan game last Wednesday, according to ESPN

In footage from the game, the 25-year-old immediately doubled over in pain after he took the elbow from South Sudan’s Nuni Omot, who was looking to create space on his way to the basket.

Simanić was taken to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery, but complications over the weekend led to the removal of the kidney, according to a statement from Serbian national team doctor Dragan Radovanović, obtained by ESPN.

Omot shared with reporters an apology late last week, and said that he had no intention of hurting Simanić.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I heard that he ended up going to the hospital," he said, per CBS Sports. "My apologies, I didn't mean to make no type of a dirty play. I hope you have a speedy recovery. I pray for you, you'll be in my prayers.”

He added, “I'm not a dirty player, I've never been a dirty player. From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologize to everyone that's watching and to the player especially."

On Tuesday, Serbia was set to take on a Lithuanian team that beat Team USA on Sunday.

In the last two games that Serbia has played without Simanić, team members have draped his jersey on an empty chair on the bench, per ESPN.

Related Articles
Soccer: FIFA World Cup: Spain coach Jorge Vilda looks on vs England during the Final match at Stadium Australia.
Spanish Soccer Federation Fires Women's Head Coach, Apologizes for Luis Rubiales' 'Inappropriate Conduct'
Tom Brady 80 for brady 01 31 23
Tom Brady Jokes He’ll ‘Just Come Back and Play Football Again’ After Peyton and Eli Manning Reject Him
Team South Sudan celebrates after winning the FIBA Basketball World Cup match between Angola and South Sudan at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on September 2, 2023. (
South Sudan Basketball Team of Refugees and Refugees’ Children Make 2024 Olympics: ‘Unbelievable Story’
tom brady; aaron rodgers
Tom Brady Is 'Excited' for Aaron Rodgers' First Season with the Jets: 'He'll Be Invigorated'
Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their Men's Singles Fourth Round match on Day Eight of the 2023 US Open
U.S. Open Fan Ejected for Allegedly Using ‘Famous Hitler Phrase’ to German Tennis Star Alexander Zverev
Tom Brady 80 for brady 01 31 23
Tom Brady Says Retirement Is a ‘Chance to Really Sit Back and Watch and Learn a Different Career’
Julio Urias #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Julio Urías Arrested on Felony Domestic Violence Charges
Selena Gomez Inter Miami watching John McCarthy deny Lionel Messi MLS twitter 09 03 23
Selena Gomez Has Wide-Eyed Reaction to Lionel Messi During Inter Miami Soccer Game: 'Mood'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: Frances Tiafoe of the United States plays against members of Dude Perfect with a frying pan as part of Arthur Ashe Kids Day at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Frances Tiafoe Brings 20 Spare Shirts to Each Match in Case He Gets Too Sweaty
Michelle Wie West Designs Necklace with Proceeds Going to Maui Wildfires
Michelle Wie West Designs 'Resilience' Bracelet for Maui Relief Fund: 'Hit Super Close to Home' (Exclusive)
Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly Hall react to play during a 124-116 Los Angeles Lakers win over the Golden State Warriors
Kelly Stafford 'Felt Pretty Bad' After Commenting on Husband Matthew's Struggle to Connect with Rams Teammates
Carl Hagelin
Carl Hagelin Forced to Retire from Hockey Due to Stick to Face: 'My Eye Injury Is Too Severe'
Ken Griffey Jr. takes photos during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park
MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. Spotted Working as Photographer at Lionel Messi's MLS Match
Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022
All About Caroline Wozniacki's Husband, Former NBA All-Star David Lee
Son of former Packers Super Bowl champion dies following asthma attack
Son of Former Packers Super Bowl Champion Brady Poppinga Dies Following Severe Asthma Attack
Crystal McCrary and Cole Anthony attend The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner on May 23, 2023
Cole Anthony Calls His Mom Crystal McCrary ‘Superwoman’ as They Launch App for Athlete Development (Exclusive)