Seniors Who Reconnected Before Their 60th High School Reunion Go Viral with Airport Proposal

"We were meant for each other," said Dr. Thomas McMeekin about his fiancé

By Laura Barcella
Published on July 20, 2023 03:09PM EDT
Tom McMeekin and Nancy Gambell, Viral couple who reconnected ahead of 60th High School reunion
Tom McMeekin and Nancy Gambell. Photo:

TODAY with Hoda & Jenna/YouTube

One couple’s viral TikTok proposal proves that it’s never too late for true love.

Dr. Thomas McMeekin, a Tampa-based dermatologist, recently reconnected with his high school crush, Nancy Gambell, both 78, when they realized they were both planning to attend their upcoming 60-year high school reunion in California.

McMeekin told Fox affiliate WTVT-TV they had “admired each other from a distance” back in high school in Quincy, Calif., but he “never thought I had a chance with her.” 

Though the two went out on a few dates, they ultimately ended up marrying other people. They ran into each other occasionally over the years, but the time was never right for them to connect romantically. “We’ve had lives and jobs and professions and children and husbands and experiences,” Gambell told ABC affiliate WFTS-TV.

Things changed a few weeks ago when Gambell reached out to let McMeekin know she'd be attending their 60th high school reunion in August, and was looking forward to seeing him there, per WTVT-TV.  

"And then we called. We talked for hours, hours every day. From June 10 until now, we fell in love again," McMeekin told TODAY.

It only took a few weeks for McMeekin to feel ready to take their budding relationship to the next level. “We were meant for each other, and so I said, 'I’m sending you tickets to come see me,'” McMeekin told WFTS-TV.

He invited Gambell to visit him in Florida and surprised her at the airport with his proposal.

"I couldn’t wait. I surprised her. She arrived at the airport, and she didn’t know what was happening," he told TODAY, recalling the touching moment, which one of his colleagues captured and shared on TikTok, where it went viral. 

"I dropped down on two knees and I read my proposal," McMeekin added. "We’re both crying. And then I said, 'Will you marry me?' And she said, 'Yes.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gambell told TODAY that she was shocked when it happened, but that she had hoped to have a romance like theirs in her lifetime. "I did want something like this to happen," she said. "Expecting to find this kind of love anytime is kind of hard to imagine, but especially in this last few chapters that we have," she added.

McMeekin shared the same views to WFTS-TV. “To find it again at my age at this point in our life is just incredible, so have hope," he said. "There is a chance."

He plans to move to California to be with Gambell, per the outlet, and they will marry at the bride's home in October.

Related Articles
Robert Owens geocacher found
Remains Found amid Search for N.J. Father Who Disappeared in Louisiana Forest on Geocaching Trip
Death Valley National Park, California, CA, USA
Man Dies After Collapsing Outside Restroom in Death Valley National Park amid 121-Degree Heat
Connecticut Mother and Daughter, 5, Dead After Being Swept Away by River
Connecticut Mother and Daughter, 5, Dead After Being Swept Away by River
California powerball
Single Winning Powerball Ticket Worth $1.08 Billion Sold in Los Angeles
yellowstone national park
Woman Gored by Bison in Yellowstone National Park Gets Engaged in the Hospital: ‘I Said Yes!'
Hunter Ganey (Deceased)
Fla. Boy Dead, Brother Seriously Injured After Jet Ski Crashed Into Boat While They Were Fishing
Sophia Kianni, Phoebe Gates, and Meek Mill attend the Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala at Pier 60 on July 14, 2023 in New York City.
Phoebe Gates Wears Glamorous Dress in Photo from Night Out at Shawn Carter Foundation Gala
Members of the crew of the Mexican tuna vessel "Maria Delia" pose for a picture with "Bella", Australian sailor Tim Shaddock's dog, after arriving at the port of Manzanillo, Colima State, on July 18, 2023.
Dog Lost at Sea with Sailor for Months Adopted by Crew Member Who Helped Rescue Them
A smiling alligator, Florida
Man Bitten by 'Aggressive' Alligator While Snorkeling in 'Designated Swim Area' of Florida Spring
Christopher Hampton, Teen Who Disappeared During Football Camp Found Dead in Ariz. Lake
Teen Found Dead in Ariz. Lake After He Went Missing While on Trip with Football Team: 'Kind Young Man'
18-Year-Old College Student Killed After Loose Truck Tire Smashes Through Windshield - Lauren Collins
18-Year-Old College Student Killed After Loose Truck Tire Smashes Through Windshield
Duvan Perez who died at a processing plant
16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Becoming ‘Entangled’ in Machinery at Mississippi Poultry Plant
Addison Bethea - Teen Who Lost Leg in Shark Attack Returns to Swim in the Same Ocean 1 Year Later
Teen Who Lost Leg After Shark Attack Returns to the Ocean — and Shares She’s Expecting Her First Child
Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock looks out from the tuna boat "Maria Delia" that rescued him and his dog Bella, as he arrives to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Sailor Stranded at Sea with Pet Dog for Over 2 Months Says He's 'Just So Grateful' to Be Back on Dry Land
Glacier Bay in Alaska
Alaska Man Filmed His Own Drowning on Glacial Lake, Authorities Say
Golf ball on tee and golf club on golf course
3-Year-Old Boy Kills 7-Year-Old Brother in Golf Cart Accident, Officials Say