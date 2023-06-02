Seniors Pull Off Epic Prank by Sneaking into Head of School’s Home (with Help) for Surprise Sleepover

Senior prank season hit a bit closer to home than usual this year for the head of a boarding school in Delaware.

More than 70 senior students pulled the ultimate prank on Joy McGrath, the Head of School at St. Andrew's in Middletown, by camping out in her kitchen overnight, according to Today and CBS affiliate CBS affiliate KYW-TV.

Video of the prank has since gone viral on social media after the school shared a clip on its Instagram page.

The school said “the ENTIRE senior class” crept into her home around 1 a.m. on May 19 “and bedded down for a good night’s sleep all over the first floor of her residence.”

When she “came down for her morning coffee” at 6 a.m., she realized she wasn't alone.

“I was in shock. They were in every possible corner like sardines,” McGrath told Today. “It took me a second to realize, ‘This is a senior prank!’”

In the video, McGrath opens a door to her kitchen and finds the group of students huddled together throughout the room. Stunned, she retreats back behind the door before reappearing and saying, “Good morning, little bunnies!” — followed by a round of laughter from the kids.

The kids concocted the prank last month after McGrath invited a group of students over to her home for breakfast at 12 a.m. after senior prom, KaiChun “Austin” Chuang told Today.



“Someone joked that they wouldn’t mind going to bed right there in the living room,” the 18-year-old told the outlet. “Then a couple of us glanced at each other like, ‘hmmmm.’”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

McGrath’s husband, Ty Jones, intentionally left their front door unlocked so the seniors could get inside, according to Today.

Chuang filmed McGrath’s reaction to the epic prank. He told KYW-TV that the students agreed “to go straight to bed” in order to avoid waking up their target.

And sure enough, she did just that. “I can sleep through anything,” McGrath told Today.

The school admitted in its Instagram post that the Class of 2023 got McGrath “good.”

In a letter to the school, published May 26, McGrath said she wasn’t bothered by the prank whatsoever. In fact, she found a little humor in it.

“How can I be upset when this place really is a dream?” she wrote. “It’s just funny that in our cell phone-limited and social-media-shunning school that anything we do — much less the most ordinary of moments — could ‘go viral.’ ”