Seniors Pull Off Epic Prank by Sneaking into Head of School’s Home (with Help) for Surprise Sleepover

The entire senior class of a Delaware boarding school crept into Joy McGrath's home around 1 a.m. for a now-viral prank

By
Published on June 2, 2023 04:30 PM

Senior prank season hit a bit closer to home than usual this year for the head of a boarding school in Delaware.

More than 70 senior students pulled the ultimate prank on Joy McGrath, the Head of School at St. Andrew's in Middletown, by camping out in her kitchen overnight, according to Today and CBS affiliate CBS affiliate KYW-TV.

Video of the prank has since gone viral on social media after the school shared a clip on its Instagram page.

The school said “the ENTIRE senior class” crept into her home around 1 a.m. on May 19 “and bedded down for a good night’s sleep all over the first floor of her residence.”

When she “came down for her morning coffee” at 6 a.m., she realized she wasn't alone.

“I was in shock. They were in every possible corner like sardines,” McGrath told Today. “It took me a second to realize, ‘This is a senior prank!’”

In the video, McGrath opens a door to her kitchen and finds the group of students huddled together throughout the room. Stunned, she retreats back behind the door before reappearing and saying, “Good morning, little bunnies!” — followed by a round of laughter from the kids.

The kids concocted the prank last month after McGrath invited a group of students over to her home for breakfast at 12 a.m. after senior prom, KaiChun “Austin” Chuang told Today.

“Someone joked that they wouldn’t mind going to bed right there in the living room,” the 18-year-old told the outlet. “Then a couple of us glanced at each other like, ‘hmmmm.’”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

McGrath’s husband, Ty Jones, intentionally left their front door unlocked so the seniors could get inside, according to Today.

Chuang filmed McGrath’s reaction to the epic prank. He told KYW-TV that the students agreed “to go straight to bed” in order to avoid waking up their target.

And sure enough, she did just that. “I can sleep through anything,” McGrath told Today.

The school admitted in its Instagram post that the Class of 2023 got McGrath “good.”

In a letter to the school, published May 26, McGrath said she wasn’t bothered by the prank whatsoever. In fact, she found a little humor in it.

“How can I be upset when this place really is a dream?” she wrote. “It’s just funny that in our cell phone-limited and social-media-shunning school that anything we do — much less the most ordinary of moments — could ‘go viral.’ ”

Related Articles
5 Children Hospitalized, Including a 4-Year-Old, After Being Hit by Van Outside Calif. Preschool
5 Kids Injured, Including 4-Year-Old with 'Significant Head Trauma', After Being Hit by Van on Field Trip
https://www.hendersonandsons.com/obituary/kyleigh-rampley Ga., Girl, 14, Dies After ATV Drives Up a Wire and Flips Over
'Beloved' Georgia Teen with 'Fiery Spirit' Dies After ATV Drives Up Wire and Flips Over
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa
3 People Remain Missing Following Iowa Apartment Building Collapse
Wash. Boy, 12, Rescued After Falling Down a Well During Recess at School https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=626682656159713&set=pcb.626683389492973
12-Year-Old Rescued After Falling Down Well During Recess When Concrete Lid ‘Partially Collapsed'
The small boat marina and harbor at Honokohau is viewed on December 16, 2016
Tourist Who Drove Down Boat Ramp into Hawaii Harbor Said GPS Told Her to 'Take This Route': Police
Search suspended for 4 people missing after Alaskan charter boat sinks: Coast Guard
3 Dead, Including Hawaii Couple, 2 Remain Missing After Boat Found Partially Submerged in Alaska
Taylor Swift heads to the studio in New York City
Taylor Swift Hits Recording Studio in N.Y.C. Between Tour Stops Ahead of 'Speak Now' Re-Release
Two killed in small plane crash in Orleans County credit WIVBTV
Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm to Impregnate Patients Dies After Hand-Built Plane Crashes
People view a six-story apartment building after it collapsed yesterday on May 29, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa
5 People Remain Unaccounted for After Iowa Apartment Building Collapse
Driver Survives After Car Flies Off Tow Truck Ramp and Vaults into the Air Before Crashing https://timemeredith-a.akamaihd.net/media/v1/pmp4/static/clear/416418724/cb743f6b-45f8-4e2b-a84d-8d10e7228e41/064abaaf-8370-4748-bf46-e719a47770b6/main.mp4
Driver Survives After Car Flies Off Tow Truck Ramp and Vaults into the Air Before Crashing — See Video
Jonathan Nguyen, who drowned in a California
Recent College Grad, 21, Found Dead After Diving into Calif. River While Hiking with Friends
Dr. John Forsyth missing
Missouri Doctor Who Vanished Before ER Shift Found Dead in Arkansas, Brother Says
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
2 Dead and 12 Injured as Car Collides with Van on Wisconsin Highway
Scenic winter morning aerial photo of Newburgh, NY from the Hudson River looking west
New Jersey Man Dead, Another in 'Critical Condition' After 2 Jet Skis Collide on Hudson River
Andrew Benavente, Andrew Jr. (âAJâ) Benavente, and Madelyn Benavente killed in car cras
'Best' Father and 'Precious' 2 Kids Die in Crash on the Way to Pick Up N.J. Mom for Date Night
Dr. John Forsyth missing
Mo. Doctor Vanished Before ER Shift, Told Fiancée He’d See Her 'Later' on Morning He Disappeared