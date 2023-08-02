Senate Office Building Evacuated in Dramatic Scene Due to 'Concerning 911 Call'

"If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter," the Capitol Police stated

Published on August 2, 2023 03:54PM EDT
Washington DC, capital city of the United States. Government building - Russell Senate Office Building.
Senate office building. Photo:

Getty

The Russell Senate Office Building was evacuated in a dramatic scene on Wednesday after police received "a concerning 911 call" about a possible active shooter.

U.S. Capitol Police were seen searching the area and released a statement on X just before 3 p.m. that read, "Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here."

"If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots," the Capitol Police added.

Video footage shared on social media showed people being led from the buildings with their hands held up. Other photos and videos showed a massive law enforcement presence in the area.

The news came just one day after former President Donald Trump was indicted on four criminal counts by a federal grand jury investigating the events on and surrounding Jan. 6, 2021, when a group of Trump supporters took over the building in what became a deadly scene that stalled the counting of electoral votes and forced the evacuation of lawmakers on either side of the aisle.

Shelter in place orders remained in effect as of 3:43 p.m. per the Capitol Police, who announced that their investigation is ongoing.

